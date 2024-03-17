Heading 3

 Raina Reyaz

lifestyle 

March 17, 2024

Rice flour recipes to try

Whip up a batch of light and fluffy pancakes using rice flour as the base. Add your favorite toppings like fresh berries, honey, or maple syrup for a delightful breakfast treat

Rice Flour Crepes

Image Source: Pexels

Create delicate and thin crepes using rice flour for a gluten-free twist. Fill them with sweet fillings like Nutella and bananas or savory options like cheese and spinach for a versatile dish

Rice Flour Crepes

Image Source: Pexels

Bake a loaf of homemade bread using rice flour for a gluten-free alternative. Enjoy slices of soft and moist bread perfect for sandwiches or toast, with the added benefit of being gluten-free

Rice Flour Bread

Image Source: Pexels

Indulge your sweet tooth with crispy and flavorful cookies made with rice flour. Mix in chocolate chips, nuts, or dried fruit for added texture and taste, perfect for a midday snack or dessert

Rice Flour Cookies

Image Source: Pexels

Make soft and chewy flatbreads using rice flour for a gluten-free alternative to traditional wheat roti. Serve them alongside your favorite curry or as a wrap filled with grilled veggies and protein

Image Source: Pexels

Rice Flour Flatbread (Roti)

Enjoy the traditional South Indian dish of dosa made with rice flour. Serve it with coconut chutney and sambar for a flavorful and satisfying meal, perfect for breakfast or brunch

Rice Flour Dosa

Image Source: Pexels

Crisp up your favorite vegetables or seafood with a light, airy tempura batter made with rice flour. Fry them until golden brown and serve with dipping sauce for a delicious appetizer or side dish

Rice Flour Tempura

Image Source: Pexels

Use rice flour dough to prepare steamed or fried dumplings with sweet or savory fillings. Enjoy them as a festive treat during special occasions or as a comforting snack

Rice Flour Dumplings 

Image Source: Pexels

Rice Flour Pasta

Image Source: Pexels

Make homemade pasta using rice flour for a gluten-free alternative to traditional wheat pasta. Roll out the dough, cut it into your desired shapes, and cook it to perfection for a satisfying pasta dish

Bake a moist and tender cake using rice flour as the main ingredient. Add flavors like vanilla, chocolate, or citrus zest for a delicious dessert that's sure to impress

Rice Flour Cake

Image Source: Pexels

