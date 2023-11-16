Heading 3

Rice Varieties From Across The World

Rice is one of the most popular foods in the world. It is believed that there are around 1,20,000 different varieties of rice available worldwide

Here are 8 of the most popular rice varieties that are consumed across the world

Considered one of the finest rice in the world, this long-grained and fragrant variety is traditionally harvested in the foothills of the Himalayas

Basmati Rice 

The famous short-grain risotto rice from Italy is loved for its creamy texture and the ability to absorb liquid in large amounts

Arborio Rice 

An unprocessed long grain variety that originated in India & China and is now prevalent everywhere for its high nutrition value

Brown Rice 

The sushi rice variety from Japan is highly sticky and chewy while being soft. It also grows in Australia & United States

Koshihikari

It was also called the forbidden rice in China, as it was once strictly consumed by the King. It has many sub-varieties in different regions

Black Rice/Purple Rice 

Jasmine Rice

A variety of Black Rice that grows in Thailand and is famous for being paired with delicious Southeast Asian curries!

A popular variety from Spain, this is a short-grain rice known for its lovely aroma and used primarily in paella

Bomba Rice 

Lesser known but more prestigious Italian rice variety. Also called 'caviar' or the 'king' of Italian rice due to its creamy texture

Carnaroli

