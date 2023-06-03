JUNE 03, 2023
Rice Water Benefits For Hair
The amino acids and vitamins in rice water help to nourish hair follicles and promote hair growth
Promotes Hair Growth
Rice water is rich in inositol, a carbohydrate that helps to strengthen and repair damaged hair
Strengthens Hair
Rice water can be used as a natural conditioner to make hair softer and shinier
Conditions Hair
The antifungal properties in rice water help to reduce dandruff and other scalp infections
Reduces Dandruff
Rice water can help to soothe an itchy scalp, thanks to its anti-inflammatory properties
Soothes Itchy Scalp
The amino acids in rice water help to improve hair elasticity, making it less prone to breakage
Improves Hair Elasticity
Rice water can be used as a natural detangler to make hair easier to comb through
Detangles Hair
The proteins in rice water help to reduce split ends and breakage
Reduces Split Ends
Rice water can help to make hair more manageable, making it easier to style and maintain
Makes Hair More Manageable
Rice water can help to add shine to hair, making it look healthier and more vibrant
Adds Shine To Hair
