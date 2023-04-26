APRIL 26, 2023
Right Toner For Highlighted Hair
They are haircare products that are used on bleached hair to neutralize orange and yellow tints and color-correct your hair. Hair toners help revitalize your hair and bring shine and luster to your tresses
What are hair toners?
There are 3 types of hair toners - permanent hair toner, semi-permanent hair toner, and demi-permanent hair toner
Different types of hair toners
It can feel quite exhausting to choose the right toner for yourself. Keep reading to know more
How to choose the right toner for highlighted hair?
The best hair toner for blonde highlights is the one that has a purple-ash hue
For blonde hair
If your hair color is leaning towards the darker side, it's best to go for ash or beige-blonde hues to get the correct neutralization
For dark hair
Green-colored hair toner can be used if you have auburn hair
For auburn hair
If you have opted for fiery red highlights, you can pick a toner with a green tinge. People with blue highlights can choose a toner with orange or copper hue
For bold and vibrant hair
Take a look at the various benefits of using hair toners
Benefits
They act as color correctors and add visible tones to your highlights, making them look appealing
Improve the tonality of your hair
Hair toners can give a glossy and shiny look to your tresses. If all you need is to refresh your mane and flaunt it, go for a hair toner
Add shine to your hair
If you have gray hair, you can hide it with the use of a hair toner. When you use a hair toner, your gray hair strands get merged into your natural hair color
May help hide gray hair
