APRIL 26, 2023

Right Toner For Highlighted Hair

Image : Pexels 

They are haircare products that are used on bleached hair to neutralize orange and yellow tints and color-correct your hair. Hair toners help revitalize your hair and bring shine and luster to your tresses

What are hair toners?

There are 3 types of hair toners - permanent hair toner, semi-permanent hair toner, and demi-permanent hair toner 

Different types of hair toners 

It can feel quite exhausting to choose the right toner for yourself. Keep reading to know more 

How to choose the right toner for highlighted hair?

The best hair toner for blonde highlights is the one that has a purple-ash hue

For blonde hair

If your hair color is leaning towards the darker side, it's best to go for ash or beige-blonde hues to get the correct neutralization

For dark hair 

Green-colored hair toner can be used if you have auburn hair

For auburn hair 

If you have opted for fiery red highlights, you can pick a toner with a green tinge. People with blue highlights can choose a toner with orange or copper hue

For bold and vibrant hair 

Take a look at the various benefits of using hair toners 

Benefits 

They act as color correctors and add visible tones to your highlights, making them look appealing

Improve the tonality of your hair 

Hair toners can give a glossy and shiny look to your tresses. If all you need is to refresh your mane and flaunt it, go for a hair toner

Add shine to your hair

If you have gray hair, you can hide it with the use of a hair toner. When you use a hair toner, your gray hair strands get merged into your natural hair color 

May help hide gray hair 

