AUGUST 22, 2023

Right way to layer skincare products

When it comes to skincare, the general rule is to start with the lightest products and then eventually move to heavier consistencies

Rule

The reason is that lightweight products won't be able to penetrate through thicker formulations

Light to heavy

It is the most important thing and you can't be lazy about that. Instead of using the facial wipes, use a cleansing oil and follow it up with a gentle face wash

Cleansing

Toners are loaded with hydrating ingredients and gentle chemical exfoliates that help in better absorbing all other skincare products.

Toner

For dry skin

If you have dry skin go with a toner AHA aka alpha-hydroxy acids such as glycolic acid or lactic acid

For oily skin

For the ones with oily skin, you can use toner infused with BHA, which is beta hydroxy acid, like salicylic acid

It helps to improve skin health as they are laden with nutrients, antioxidants, and hydrators

Serum

Use vitamin C-based serum for your morning skincare routine and hyaluronic acid-based serum for nighttime to wake up to plump, smooth skin

Morning/ night

Sport treatment

Next, you can use an eye cream to lift up the eye area, it's totally optional. After this use a spot treatment cream to get blemish-free skin

Lastly, seal the goodness of all products by using moisturiser on the face. Use a light moisturiser, such as ones with hyaluronic acid during the day and retinol-based cream at night

Moisturiser

