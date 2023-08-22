Heading 3
Jiya Surana
Lifestyle
AUGUST 22, 2023
Right way to layer skincare products
Image: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram
When it comes to skincare, the general rule is to start with the lightest products and then eventually move to heavier consistencies
Rule
The reason is that lightweight products won't be able to penetrate through thicker formulations
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Light to heavy
It is the most important thing and you can't be lazy about that. Instead of using the facial wipes, use a cleansing oil and follow it up with a gentle face wash
Image: Pexels
Cleansing
Toners are loaded with hydrating ingredients and gentle chemical exfoliates that help in better absorbing all other skincare products.
Image: Pexels
Toner
For dry skin
Image: Neha Sharma Instagram
If you have dry skin go with a toner AHA aka alpha-hydroxy acids such as glycolic acid or lactic acid
Image: Neha Sharma Instagram
For oily skin
For the ones with oily skin, you can use toner infused with BHA, which is beta hydroxy acid, like salicylic acid
It helps to improve skin health as they are laden with nutrients, antioxidants, and hydrators
Serum
Image: Pexels
Use vitamin C-based serum for your morning skincare routine and hyaluronic acid-based serum for nighttime to wake up to plump, smooth skin
Morning/ night
Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram
Sport treatment
Image: Palak Tiwari Instagram
Next, you can use an eye cream to lift up the eye area, it's totally optional. After this use a spot treatment cream to get blemish-free skin
Image: Pexels
Lastly, seal the goodness of all products by using moisturiser on the face. Use a light moisturiser, such as ones with hyaluronic acid during the day and retinol-based cream at night
Moisturiser
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.