Jiya Surana
Lifestyle
AUGUST 13, 2023
Right way to tie your hair
Image: Hina Khan Instagram
Everyone's hair is unique so it's important to understand your hair's needs and adjust your tying technique accordingly
Hair techniques
Use scrunchies, fabric hair ties, or spiral hair coils
Image: Hina Khan Instagram
Do use hair-friendly accessories
To reduce tension and prevent hair breakage
Image: Hina Khan Instagram
Tie hair loosely
Avoid tying your hair immediately after washing or when it's damp
Image: Hina Khan Instagram
Don't tie wet hair
Protect your hair at night
Image: Hina Khan Instagram
Tie your hair loosely into a silk or satin scarf or use a silk or satin pillowcase
Image: Hina Khan Instagram
Don't use rubber or elastic bands
Rubber bands and elastic bands with metal parts can cause hair breakage and tangles
Repeatedly tying your hair in the same position or hairstyle can lead to stress on specific areas, causing breakage
Vary your hairstyles
Image: Hina Khan Instagram
Avoid tying your hair too tightly around the hairline, as this can cause traction alopecia and a receding hairline
Protect your hairline
Image: Hina Khan Instagram
Don't tie hair when it's brittle or damaged
Image: Hina Khan Instagram
Focus on repairing and nourishing your hair with appropriate treatments before tying it tightly again
Image: Rakul Preet's Instagram
By following these ways you can help protect your hair from damage and maintain healthy luscious tresses
Damage-free
