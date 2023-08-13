Heading 3

Jiya Surana

Lifestyle

AUGUST 13, 2023

Right way to tie your hair

Image: Hina Khan Instagram

Everyone's hair is unique so it's important to understand your hair's needs and adjust your tying technique accordingly

Hair techniques 

Use scrunchies, fabric hair ties, or spiral hair coils

Image: Hina Khan Instagram

Do use hair-friendly accessories

To reduce tension and prevent hair breakage

Image: Hina Khan Instagram

Tie hair loosely

Avoid tying your hair immediately after washing or when it's damp

Image: Hina Khan Instagram

Don't tie wet hair

Protect your hair at night

Image: Hina Khan Instagram

Tie your hair loosely into a silk or satin scarf or use a silk or satin pillowcase

Image: Hina Khan Instagram

Don't use rubber or elastic bands

Rubber bands and elastic bands with metal parts can cause hair breakage and tangles

Repeatedly tying your hair in the same position or hairstyle can lead to stress on specific areas, causing breakage

Vary your hairstyles

Image: Hina Khan Instagram

Avoid tying your hair too tightly around the hairline, as this can cause traction alopecia and a receding hairline

Protect your hairline

Image: Hina Khan Instagram

Don't tie hair when it's brittle or damaged

Image: Hina Khan Instagram

Focus on repairing and nourishing your hair with appropriate treatments before tying it tightly again

Image: Rakul Preet's Instagram 

By following these ways you can help protect your hair from damage and maintain healthy luscious tresses 

Damage-free

