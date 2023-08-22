Heading 3

AUGUST 22, 2023

Right ways to oil hair

Image: Jennifer Winget Instagram 

A hair oil massage is not just relaxing, but truly beneficial to get healthy, smooth, and shiny locks

Hair oiling 

If you are someone who enjoys hot oil champi then make sure your hands are not too rigorous on the scalp as it can lead to hair fall

Image: Mira Rajput Kapoor Instagram

Scalp massage

Instead, dip your fingertips in the oil and move them gently in a circular motion over your scalp and on the roots

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Circular motion

It helps to boost circulation, relaxes the scalp, increases hair growth, and locks in hydration

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram

Effect of circular motion 

Warm oil

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram

Use coconut, castor, olive, or almond oil by slightly warming it up, as it gets better absorbed in the scalp

Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram

Clean scalp

Oil works best on a clean scalp devoid of any dirt and sebum

Apply oil both on the scalp and the length of the hair. But don't soak your hair with oil as you would require an even greater amount of shampoo to get it off your hair and cause dryness 

Scalp and lengths

Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram

The best way to apply oil is by sectioning your hair in parts. Let the oil stay for around 2 hours after application

Section the hair

Image: Mahima Makwana Instagram

After oiling

Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

Use a wide-tooth comb to detangle your hair and it also ensures even distribution of the product

Image: Diana Penty Instagram

Lastly, use coconut oil for dry hair, and tea tree one for itchy and flaky scalp. Also, you can use castor oil for fine hair and argan oil for the frizzy, unkempt mane

Choose the right type

