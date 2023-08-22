Heading 3
AUGUST 22, 2023
Right ways to oil hair
Image: Jennifer Winget Instagram
A hair oil massage is not just relaxing, but truly beneficial to get healthy, smooth, and shiny locks
Hair oiling
If you are someone who enjoys hot oil champi then make sure your hands are not too rigorous on the scalp as it can lead to hair fall
Image: Mira Rajput Kapoor Instagram
Scalp massage
Instead, dip your fingertips in the oil and move them gently in a circular motion over your scalp and on the roots
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Circular motion
It helps to boost circulation, relaxes the scalp, increases hair growth, and locks in hydration
Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram
Effect of circular motion
Warm oil
Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram
Use coconut, castor, olive, or almond oil by slightly warming it up, as it gets better absorbed in the scalp
Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram
Clean scalp
Oil works best on a clean scalp devoid of any dirt and sebum
Apply oil both on the scalp and the length of the hair. But don't soak your hair with oil as you would require an even greater amount of shampoo to get it off your hair and cause dryness
Scalp and lengths
Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram
The best way to apply oil is by sectioning your hair in parts. Let the oil stay for around 2 hours after application
Section the hair
Image: Mahima Makwana Instagram
After oiling
Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
Use a wide-tooth comb to detangle your hair and it also ensures even distribution of the product
Image: Diana Penty Instagram
Lastly, use coconut oil for dry hair, and tea tree one for itchy and flaky scalp. Also, you can use castor oil for fine hair and argan oil for the frizzy, unkempt mane
Choose the right type
