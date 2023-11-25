Heading 3
Romantic quotes
“I am who I am because of you. You are every reason, every hope, and every dream I’ve ever had.” - Nicholas Sparks
“You are the finest, loveliest, tenderest, and most beautiful person I have ever known, and even that is an understatement.” - F. Scott Fitzgerald
"I love you not only for what you are but for what I am when I am with you." - Roy Croft
"You are the poem I never knew how to write, and this life is the story I have always wanted to tell." - Tyler Knott Gregson
“And I can’t help but stare, cause I see truth somewhere in your eyes.” - Justin Timberlake
“There is no remedy for love but to love more.” - Henry David Thoreau
"I am yours. Don't give myself back to me." - Rumi
"I seem to have loved you in numberless forms, numberless times, in life after life, in age after age forever." - Rabindranath Tagore
“You are my heart, my life, my only thought.” - Arthur Conan Doyle
“You don’t love because you love despite; not for the virtues, but despite the faults.” - William Faulkner
