Priyanshi Shah

Lifestyle 

NOVEMBER 25, 2023

Romantic quotes

“I am who I am because of you. You are every reason, every hope, and every dream I’ve ever had.” - Nicholas Sparks

#1

Image Source: Pexels 

“You are the finest, loveliest, tenderest, and most beautiful person I have ever known, and even that is an understatement.”  - F. Scott Fitzgerald

#2

Image Source: Pexels 

"I love you not only for what you are but for what I am when I am with you." - Roy Croft

#3

Image Source: Pexels 

"You are the poem I never knew how to write, and this life is the story I have always wanted to tell." - Tyler Knott Gregson

#4

Image Source: Pexels 

 “And I can’t help but stare, cause I see truth somewhere in your eyes.”  - Justin Timberlake

#5

Image Source: Pexels 

“There is no remedy for love but to love more.”  - Henry David Thoreau

#6

Image Source: Pexels 

"I am yours. Don't give myself back to me." - Rumi

#7

Image Source: Pexels

"I seem to have loved you in numberless forms, numberless times, in life after life, in age after age forever." - Rabindranath Tagore

#8

Image Source: Pexels 

“You are my heart, my life, my only thought.”  - Arthur Conan Doyle

#9

Image Source: Pexels 

“You don’t love because you love despite; not for the virtues, but despite the faults.”  - William Faulkner

#10

Image Source: Pexels 

