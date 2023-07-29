Heading 3

Shruti Mehta 

Lifestyle

JULY 29, 2023

Romantic Sunday date ideas 

A cute brunch date might be the perfect way to start your lazy Sunday and spend some quality time together 

Brunch Date 

Image: Pexels 

Music helps people bond! Set up a small karaoke night at home and enjoy the music vibes together 

Image: Pexels 

Karaoke Night

Cooking can be a relaxing and therapeutic experience! Clear your differences and bond better while prepping for a meal 

 Cook Together

Image: Pexels 

Organize a craft session where you both make something special for each other and unleash your inner creativity 

Craft session 

Image: Pexels 

Truth or Dare 

Image: Pexels 

This classic game never gets too old! You can set some romantic or kinky tasks based on your preference

Image: Pexels 

 Movie Night Drive-In 

Cuddling in the car while watching a movie is romantic yet doable for a chill Sunday date 

Unwind the hectic week by pampering each other with a spa day at home

Spa Time 

Image: Pexels 

If going on Sundays is your choice, go hiking or trekking and spend some close time with your partner in the midst of nature 

Outdoor activities 

Image: Pexels 

Dance 

Image: Pexels 

If your Sunday is almost over, you can still make it memorable! Play soft music and groove with your partner 

Image: Pexels 

If you could not do anything special this Sunday, make a bucket list for the next! This way you can convey your preferences and still enjoy the day 

Bucket List 

