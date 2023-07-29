Heading 3
Shruti Mehta
Lifestyle
JULY 29, 2023
Romantic Sunday date ideas
A cute brunch date might be the perfect way to start your lazy Sunday and spend some quality time together
Brunch Date
Image: Pexels
Music helps people bond! Set up a small karaoke night at home and enjoy the music vibes together
Image: Pexels
Karaoke Night
Cooking can be a relaxing and therapeutic experience! Clear your differences and bond better while prepping for a meal
Cook Together
Image: Pexels
Organize a craft session where you both make something special for each other and unleash your inner creativity
Craft session
Image: Pexels
Truth or Dare
Image: Pexels
This classic game never gets too old! You can set some romantic or kinky tasks based on your preference
Image: Pexels
Movie Night Drive-In
Cuddling in the car while watching a movie is romantic yet doable for a chill Sunday date
Unwind the hectic week by pampering each other with a spa day at home
Spa Time
Image: Pexels
If going on Sundays is your choice, go hiking or trekking and spend some close time with your partner in the midst of nature
Outdoor activities
Image: Pexels
Dance
Image: Pexels
If your Sunday is almost over, you can still make it memorable! Play soft music and groove with your partner
Image: Pexels
If you could not do anything special this Sunday, make a bucket list for the next! This way you can convey your preferences and still enjoy the day
Bucket List
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.