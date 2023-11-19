Heading 3

Roots of self-hatred

Persistent patterns of harsh, critical thoughts about oneself can lead to self-hatred

Negative Self-Talk

Unresolved traumas from the past, such as abuse or bullying, may lead to feelings of self-loathing

Past Trauma

Setting impossibly high standards for oneself and constantly falling short can foster a sense of insufficiency

 Unrealistic Standards

Constantly comparing oneself to others, especially in an unfavorable light

Comparisons

Inability to forgive oneself for mistakes or shortcomings contributes to self-hatred

 Lack of Self-Compassion

Depending only on what others say to feel good about yourself can break confidence easily 

External Validation

Experiences of rejection or exclusion can contribute to feelings of unworthiness and self-hatred

Social Rejection

Receiving negative judgements from closed one's 

 Internalized Criticism

Conditions such as depression, anxiety, or eating disorders can lead to negative self-perception

Mental Health Issues

Struggling with one's identity, whether related to gender, sexuality, or other aspects due to societal stigma

Identity Issues

