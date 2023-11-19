Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
Lifestyle
NOVEMBER 19, 2023
Roots of self-hatred
Persistent patterns of harsh, critical thoughts about oneself can lead to self-hatred
Negative Self-Talk
Unresolved traumas from the past, such as abuse or bullying, may lead to feelings of self-loathing
Past Trauma
Setting impossibly high standards for oneself and constantly falling short can foster a sense of insufficiency
Unrealistic Standards
Constantly comparing oneself to others, especially in an unfavorable light
Comparisons
Inability to forgive oneself for mistakes or shortcomings contributes to self-hatred
Lack of Self-Compassion
Depending only on what others say to feel good about yourself can break confidence easily
External Validation
Experiences of rejection or exclusion can contribute to feelings of unworthiness and self-hatred
Social Rejection
Receiving negative judgements from closed one's
Internalized Criticism
Conditions such as depression, anxiety, or eating disorders can lead to negative self-perception
Mental Health Issues
Struggling with one's identity, whether related to gender, sexuality, or other aspects due to societal stigma
Identity Issues
