Potatoes come in various forms, from russet to sweet potatoes. They can be mashed, fried, baked, or roasted, making them a versatile and satisfying ingredient in a wide range of dishes
Beets have a natural earthy sweetness and a stunning deep red color. They can be roasted, pickled, or used in salads, offering a unique combination of flavor and visual appeal
Radishes have a peppery bite and add a crisp texture to salads. They can be pickled or used in various dishes to provide a burst of flavor and color
Turnips are a versatile root, offering a mild, slightly peppery taste. They can be mashed, roasted, or added to soups for their unique flavor and hearty texture
Parsnips are similar in appearance to carrots but have a sweeter, nuttier flavor. Roasting them enhances their natural sweetness, making them a delectable side dish
Yams are often confused with sweet potatoes, but they have a distinct taste and texture. They can be roasted, mashed, or used in desserts like candied yams
Jerusalem artichokes, also known as sunchokes, have a nutty and slightly sweet flavor. They can be roasted, sautéed, or used to make a creamy soup with a unique taste
inger, with its zesty and slightly spicy flavor, is a versatile root used in both savory and sweet dishes, adding a delightful kick to culinary creations
Jicama is a crisp and refreshing root with a mild, slightly sweet flavor. It can be sliced and enjoyed as a raw snack, added to salads, or used as a crunchy topping for tacos
