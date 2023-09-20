Rose-toned makeup ideas for brides

A majority of brides always desire a balance of glam and natural beauty to slay the day and that’s where the rustic rose makeup aesthetic comes in
Image: Pexels
Makeup aesthetic
Featuring rose hues balanced with warm tones and a touch of sparkle, this bridal makeup trend is one to consider
Rustic rose
Image: Pexels
Dusty Rose
Image: Pexels
With a shimmery rose-toned gaze and pinkish-brown matte lipstick, this makeup look is perfect. Let your eyes steal the show with a brown base topped off with rose gold metallic eyeshadow
For a fairytale princess vibe, wear a rose gold eyeshadow tint on your lids, satin blush on your cheeks, and neutral rose lipstick in a satin gold finish on your lips
Fairytale Bride
Image: Pexels
Vintage Glamor
Image: Pexels
If you want a timeless glam look, go in for the cut crease eye makeup trend using brown eyeshadow and rose gold glitter pigments. Let your skin glow with a liquid highlighter and satin blush. Opt for a mauve pink lipstick with a pearlescent finish
For a rosy makeup look, include gold tones in your eye makeup, use a shimmering metallic gold eyeshadow on your lids, and go for a smokey eyeliner effect. Opt for candy pink blush on your cheeks and a coral pink lipstick topped with nude-toned lip gloss
Golden Goddess
Image: Pexels
Perk up your visage with rose tones on your lips, cheeks, and lips. Wear rose pink matte eyeshadow with eyeliner, a rosy blush, and matte pink lipstick with dewy base makeup
La Vie En Rose
Image: Pexels
For a bridal look, go for earthy pinks and kohl. Contour, add a rose pink blush and gold highlighter. Use the same blush on your lids, highlight your brow bones, and line your lash lines with kohl eyeliner. Finish off with a pink lip pencil and a rosy nude lipstick
Image: Pexels
Matte Maiden
Begin with a brown eyeshadow base and load your lids with rose gold glitter pigment. Go in for a smokey effect using black eyeshadow and eyeliner. Keep your base makeup dewy and opt for a dusty pink lipstick shade for a gorgeous bridal beauty look
Magic Sparkle
Image: Pexels
Have you decided yet, which of these rustic rose bridal makeup looks are you going to flaunt on your wedding day?