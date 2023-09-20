Heading 3

Jiya Surana

lifestyle

SEPTEMBER 20, 2023

Rose-toned makeup ideas for brides

A majority of brides always desire a balance of glam and natural beauty to slay the day and that’s where the rustic rose makeup aesthetic comes in

Image: Pexels 

Makeup aesthetic

Featuring rose hues balanced with warm tones and a touch of sparkle, this bridal makeup trend is one to consider

Rustic rose 

Image: Pexels 

Dusty Rose

Image: Pexels 

With a shimmery rose-toned gaze and pinkish-brown matte lipstick, this makeup look is perfect. Let your eyes steal the show with a brown base topped off with rose gold metallic eyeshadow

For a fairytale princess vibe, wear a rose gold eyeshadow tint on your lids, satin blush on your cheeks, and neutral rose lipstick in a satin gold finish on your lips

Fairytale Bride

Image: Pexels 

Vintage Glamor

Image: Pexels 

If you want a timeless glam look, go in for the cut crease eye makeup trend using brown eyeshadow and rose gold glitter pigments. Let your skin glow with a liquid highlighter and satin blush. Opt for a mauve pink lipstick with a pearlescent finish

For a rosy makeup look, include gold tones in your eye makeup, use a shimmering metallic gold eyeshadow on your lids, and go for a smokey eyeliner effect. Opt for candy pink blush on your cheeks and a coral pink lipstick topped with nude-toned lip gloss

Golden Goddess

Image: Pexels 

Perk up your visage with rose tones on your lips, cheeks, and lips. Wear rose pink matte eyeshadow with eyeliner, a rosy blush, and matte pink lipstick with dewy base makeup

La Vie En Rose

Image: Pexels 

For a bridal look, go for earthy pinks and kohl. Contour, add a rose pink blush and gold highlighter. Use the same blush on your lids, highlight your brow bones, and line your lash lines with kohl eyeliner. Finish off with a pink lip pencil and a rosy nude lipstick

Image: Pexels 

Matte Maiden

Begin with a brown eyeshadow base and load your lids with rose gold glitter pigment. Go in for a smokey effect using black eyeshadow and eyeliner. Keep your base makeup dewy and opt for a dusty pink lipstick shade for a gorgeous bridal beauty look

Magic Sparkle

Image: Pexels 

Have you decided yet, which of these rustic rose bridal makeup looks are you going to flaunt on your wedding day?

Bride-To-Be Try it 

Image: Pexels 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here