Heading 3

Jiya Surana

Travel

JUNE 23, 2024

Royal Palaces in India

Also known as the Amba Vilas Palace, it is the official residence of the Wadiyar dynasty. This palace is known for its grandeur and magnificence

Mysore Palace, Mysore

This opulent palace was built by Maharaja Sawai Jai Singh II in the 18th century. The palace is known for its blend of Rajput, Mughal and European architectural designs

City Palace, Jaipur

A splendid example of Indian-Saracenic architecture and one of the largest private residences 

Umaid Bhawan Palace, Jodhpur

The name of the palace means “Mirror of the Sky” due to its stunning architecture and picturesque location

Falaknuma Palace, Hyderabad

Jai Vilas Palace, Gwalior

Constructed by Maharaja Jayaji Rao Scindia in the 19th century, Jai Vilas Palace is an architectural marvel that blends Italian, Tuscan, and Corinthian styles

Modeled after the Windsor Castle in England, Bangalore Palace was built in the 19th century by the Wadiyar dynasty

Bangalore Palace, Bangalore

The palace has intricately carved wooden ceilings, granite floors, and a beautiful courtyard along with a museum in the palace complex

Padmanabhapuram Palace, Tamil Nadu

Known as the "Palace of Winds," its distinctive pink facade with intricately carved windows allowed royal women to observe street festivals while remaining unseen

Hawa Mahal, Jaipur

Rani Mahal was constructed in the 18th century by Raghu Nath II of Orchha for his queen, Rani Lakshmi Bai. This palace reflects a mix of Rajput and Mughal architectural influences

Rani Mahal, Jhansi

Built by Maharaja Sayajirao Gaekwad III in the late 19th century, Laxmi Vilas Palace is one of the largest private residences in the world

Laxmi Vilas Palace, Vadodara

