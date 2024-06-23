Heading 3
Jiya Surana
Travel
JUNE 23, 2024
Royal Palaces in India
Also known as the Amba Vilas Palace, it is the official residence of the Wadiyar dynasty. This palace is known for its grandeur and magnificence
Mysore Palace, Mysore
Image Source: Pexels
This opulent palace was built by Maharaja Sawai Jai Singh II in the 18th century. The palace is known for its blend of Rajput, Mughal and European architectural designs
City Palace, Jaipur
A splendid example of Indian-Saracenic architecture and one of the largest private residences
Umaid Bhawan Palace, Jodhpur
The name of the palace means “Mirror of the Sky” due to its stunning architecture and picturesque location
Falaknuma Palace, Hyderabad
Jai Vilas Palace, Gwalior
Constructed by Maharaja Jayaji Rao Scindia in the 19th century, Jai Vilas Palace is an architectural marvel that blends Italian, Tuscan, and Corinthian styles
Modeled after the Windsor Castle in England, Bangalore Palace was built in the 19th century by the Wadiyar dynasty
Bangalore Palace, Bangalore
The palace has intricately carved wooden ceilings, granite floors, and a beautiful courtyard along with a museum in the palace complex
Padmanabhapuram Palace, Tamil Nadu
Known as the "Palace of Winds," its distinctive pink facade with intricately carved windows allowed royal women to observe street festivals while remaining unseen
Hawa Mahal, Jaipur
Rani Mahal was constructed in the 18th century by Raghu Nath II of Orchha for his queen, Rani Lakshmi Bai. This palace reflects a mix of Rajput and Mughal architectural influences
Rani Mahal, Jhansi
Built by Maharaja Sayajirao Gaekwad III in the late 19th century, Laxmi Vilas Palace is one of the largest private residences in the world
Laxmi Vilas Palace, Vadodara
