APRIL 14, 2023

Rules To Follow In Live-In Relationships

The mere thought of you living together with your partner is immensely exciting. Discuss its pros and cons, see if you are on the same page, set ground rules for the relationship, and ensure both of you are comfortable with the arrangement

Ensure both of you are willingly taking this step

Discussing the finances includes how you will divide the day-to-day expenses and any financial obligations that each partner may have

Discuss the finances

To make sure that the relationship runs smoothly, it is important to divide the chores among yourselves. This will help in reducing arguments and misunderstandings over who should do what

Divide the chores

Open communication means that both of you understand each other's personal space and boundaries, establish rules to handle disagreements, and respect each other's needs

Discuss each other's personal space and boundaries

Be accountable for your words and actions

A successful relationship means you and your partner take responsibility for everything you say and do

Being in a live-in relationship with your lover means a whole lot more romance and physical intimacy, which may result in an unplanned pregnancy. Ask each other whether you are on the same page

Discuss the possibility of pregnancy

Getting into a live-in relationship with your partner means more quality time, breakfasts in bed, late-night dates, and most importantly, no longer the need to make time from your hectic schedule to see each other

Live your fantasies

Often couples have this notion that if they start living together, their relationship may never end. However, living together with someone can make the breakup process even more complicated

Discuss the worst possible situation of break up

This kind of relationship requires both of you to develop a delicate balance between independence and interdependence

Find balance and harmony

It is best to not take random advice or suggestions on personal matters, including rules of live-in relationships, how you should live with your partner, or how to tackle fights and disagreements

Be cautious in seeking advice from others

