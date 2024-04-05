Heading 3

Aditi Singh

lifestyle 

april 05, 2024

Sabudana (Sago) dishes to Try 

A simple and delectable dish, made with sago, peanuts, chilies and potatoes; perfect for fasting

Sabudana Khichdi

A tasty mixture is prepared with soaked sabudana, peanuts and potatoes and then shallow fried; this dish is served with coriander chutney

Sabudana Vada

Similar to the classic Kheer, but here rice is replaced with Sabudana which enhances the taste even more! 

Sabudana Kheer

Made with the mixture of kuttu flour, sabudana and potatoes; making up for a crispy dish!

Sabudana Thalipeeth

A spicy Sabudana mixture is coated with rice flour and fried for a tasty and crunchy snack 

Sabudana pakora

Much similar to the classic Upma but sago seeds are used instead of semolina; often devoured as a healthy breakfast item

Sabudana Upma

A sweet and healthy treat; small sweet balls made of Sabudana, dry fruits, jaggery and coconut 

Sabudana Ladoo

A tangy and spicy snack, topped with chilies, peanuts, fried sago balls, tomatoes and onions; mouthwatering, isn’t it!

Sabudana Bhel

A unique twist to dhokla; A batter made with rice flour and sabudana is steamed and later topped with mustard seed and curry leaves tempering

Sabudana Dhokla

Often used as a side dish; they can be fried or roasted, made with Sabudana flour and assorted spices 

Sabudana Papad

