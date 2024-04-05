Heading 3
Aditi Singh
lifestyle
april 05, 2024
Sabudana (Sago) dishes to Try
A simple and delectable dish, made with sago, peanuts, chilies and potatoes; perfect for fasting
Sabudana Khichdi
Image Source: Pexels
A tasty mixture is prepared with soaked sabudana, peanuts and potatoes and then shallow fried; this dish is served with coriander chutney
Sabudana Vada
Image Source: Pexels
Similar to the classic Kheer, but here rice is replaced with Sabudana which enhances the taste even more!
Sabudana Kheer
Image Source: Pexels
Made with the mixture of kuttu flour, sabudana and potatoes; making up for a crispy dish!
Sabudana Thalipeeth
Image Source: Pexels
A spicy Sabudana mixture is coated with rice flour and fried for a tasty and crunchy snack
Sabudana pakora
Image Source: Pexels
Much similar to the classic Upma but sago seeds are used instead of semolina; often devoured as a healthy breakfast item
Image Source: Pexels
Sabudana Upma
A sweet and healthy treat; small sweet balls made of Sabudana, dry fruits, jaggery and coconut
Sabudana Ladoo
Image Source: Pexels
A tangy and spicy snack, topped with chilies, peanuts, fried sago balls, tomatoes and onions; mouthwatering, isn’t it!
Sabudana Bhel
Image Source: Pexels
A unique twist to dhokla; A batter made with rice flour and sabudana is steamed and later topped with mustard seed and curry leaves tempering
Sabudana Dhokla
Image Source: Pexels
Image Source: Pexels
Often used as a side dish; they can be fried or roasted, made with Sabudana flour and assorted spices
Sabudana Papad
Image Source: Pexels
Images used are for representational purposes only
