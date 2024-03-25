Heading 3
MARCH 25, 2024
Sacred Sites Of India
One of the oldest cities in the world and a major pilgrimage site for Hindus
Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh
Another important pilgrimage site for Hindus, located in the foothills of the Himalayas
Haridwar, Uttarakhand
Known as the "Yoga Capital of the World" and revered for its spiritual significance
Rishikesh, Uttarakhand
Home to the Golden Temple (Harmandir Sahib), the holiest shrine in Sikhism
Amritsar, Punjab
Siddhartha Gautama, the Buddha, attained enlightenment under the Bodhi tree, making it a significant pilgrimage site for Buddhists
Bodh Gaya
Famous for the Venkateswara Temple, dedicated to Lord Vishnu, attracting millions of devotees annually
Tirupati
Home to the Dargah Sharif, the shrine of Sufi saint Moinuddin Chishti, which is visited by people of all faiths
Ajmer
One of the Char Dham pilgrimage sites for Hindus, believed to be the ancient kingdom of Lord Krishna
Dwarka
Known for the Jagannath Temple, one of the Char Dham pilgrimage sites, dedicated to Lord Jagannath, an incarnation of Lord Vishnu
Puri
Famous for the Shirdi Sai Baba Temple, this temple is dedicated to the 19th-century saint, Sai Baba, who is revered by people of various faiths
Shirdi, Maharashtra
