Heading 3

Aditi Singh

Travel

MARCH 25, 2024

Sacred Sites Of India

One of the oldest cities in the world and a major pilgrimage site for Hindus

Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh

Image: pexels

Another important pilgrimage site for Hindus, located in the foothills of the Himalayas

Haridwar, Uttarakhand

Image: pexels

 Known as the "Yoga Capital of the World" and revered for its spiritual significance

Rishikesh, Uttarakhand

Image: pexels

Home to the Golden Temple (Harmandir Sahib), the holiest shrine in Sikhism

Amritsar, Punjab

Image: pexels

Siddhartha Gautama, the Buddha, attained enlightenment under the Bodhi tree, making it a significant pilgrimage site for Buddhists

Bodh Gaya

Image: pexels

Famous for the Venkateswara Temple, dedicated to Lord Vishnu, attracting millions of devotees annually

Tirupati

Image: pexels

Home to the Dargah Sharif, the shrine of Sufi saint Moinuddin Chishti, which is visited by people of all faiths

Ajmer

Image: pexels

One of the Char Dham pilgrimage sites for Hindus, believed to be the ancient kingdom of Lord Krishna

Dwarka

Image: pexels

Known for the Jagannath Temple, one of the Char Dham pilgrimage sites, dedicated to Lord Jagannath, an incarnation of Lord Vishnu

Puri

Image: pexels

Famous for the Shirdi Sai Baba Temple, this temple is dedicated to the 19th-century saint, Sai Baba, who is revered by people of various faiths

Shirdi, Maharashtra 

Image: pexels

Some images used are for representational purposes only 

Image: pexels

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here