Safe dating habits that make you attractive

This means not rushing into a relationship and allowing it to develop naturally over time. It shows that you value the process of getting to know someone and building a strong foundation
Taking things slow
Secure people aren't afraid of being vulnerable and putting their guard down, but they also understand that showcasing all the wounds on the first date isn't vulnerability but emotional dumping and oversharing
Mature vulnerability
While they are compassionate and kind human beings, they have a sense of right and wrong, aren't afraid of disagreeing, and stand up for their beliefs, values, and principles
Strong individual identity
While they understand that relationships require a balance of healthy give and take, they don't associate their worthiness with how much they can do for the other person
They don't prove their worth
Instead of stepping into the dating realm trying to get chosen by anyone who reciprocates interest, they place a high value on themselves and look for a truly worthwhile partner
They are the choosers
They see the other person for who they truly are instead of projecting their high interest on them and turning them into someone that doesn't even exist in reality
They live in reality, not fantasy
Effective communication is key in any relationship. Being open, honest, and transparent about your thoughts, feelings, and expectations fosters trust and understanding
Direct communication
Having interests, hobbies, and a life outside the relationship is essential. This demonstrates that you are independent, confident, and have your own sense of fulfillment
Having a fulfilling life
Prioritizing mutual trust and respect
Trust and respect are the foundation of a healthy relationship. By demonstrating trustworthiness and treating your partner with respect, you create a safe and secure environment for both of you
They are okay with losing dating prospects; they aren't okay with losing themselves. They don't run away at the first sign of discomfort, but if the other person's pattern continues harming their well-being, they are not afraid to walk away