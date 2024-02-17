Heading 3

Jiya Surana

lifestyle 

FEBRUARY 17, 2024

Safe dating habits that make you attractive

This means not rushing into a relationship and allowing it to develop naturally over time. It shows that you value the process of getting to know someone and building a strong foundation

Taking things slow

Secure people aren't afraid of being vulnerable and putting their guard down, but they also understand that showcasing all the wounds on the first date isn't vulnerability but emotional dumping and oversharing

Mature vulnerability

While they are compassionate and kind human beings, they have a sense of right and wrong, aren't afraid of disagreeing, and stand up for their beliefs, values, and principles

Strong individual identity

While they understand that relationships require a balance of healthy give and take, they don't associate their worthiness with how much they can do for the other person

They don't prove their worth

Instead of stepping into the dating realm trying to get chosen by anyone who reciprocates interest, they place a high value on themselves and look for a truly worthwhile partner

They are the choosers

They see the other person for who they truly are instead of projecting their high interest on them and turning them into someone that doesn't even exist in reality

They live in reality, not fantasy

Effective communication is key in any relationship. Being open, honest, and transparent about your thoughts, feelings, and expectations fosters trust and understanding

Direct communication

Having interests, hobbies, and a life outside the relationship is essential. This demonstrates that you are independent, confident, and have your own sense of fulfillment

Having a fulfilling life

Prioritizing mutual trust and respect

Trust and respect are the foundation of a healthy relationship. By demonstrating trustworthiness and treating your partner with respect, you create a safe and secure environment for both of you

They are okay with losing dating prospects; they aren't okay with losing themselves. They don't run away at the first sign of discomfort, but if the other person's pattern continues harming their well-being, they are not afraid to walk away

Power to walk away

