APRIL 08, 2023

Safe Travel Tips for Summers
If your family is going on a road trip this summer, it’s essential to get a tune-up on your car. In addition to making sure there are no mechanical problems, all fluids should be topped off, all light bulbs should be working, and tires should be inflated to their manufacturer’s recommendations. Don’t forget to fill up your gas tank before you go
Get your car serviced
It’s always a good idea to have an emergency kit in the car, whether you’re taking a road trip or not. Essentials like- Extra water, blankets to keep you warm, a flashlight, a first aid kit and cell phone that’s fully charged is very important
Stock an emergency kit for the car
This is a no-brainer since it’s summer, but with all the excitement about your trip, planning, and packing, you may overlook this essential summer staple. The American Academy of Dermatology recommends SPF 30 or higher, and one that is water-resistant. You should also wear sunglasses to protect your eyes from the sun’s harmful ultraviolet rays
Don’t forget the sunscreen
You never know what kind of issues you may encounter on the road. Be sure you have plenty of snacks and water, and be generous with those bathroom breaks. They’ll give everyone a chance to stretch. Such breaks are also good times to switch drivers
Think ahead
Pack all prescription medications for family and pets
Don’t forget to pack prescription medications for all family members, including the furry ones. You may also want to pack over-the-counter medications you take for headaches, minor aches, and pains, or allergies
If your summer travels take you to one of the country’s beautiful national parks, campgrounds, or a secluded spot in the mountains, watch for ticks and mosquitoes. An insect repellant may help, but it’s a good idea to check yourselves every time you go inside
Watch for ticks and mosquitoes
When hiking in the woods, be on the lookout for poison ivy and poison oak. They won’t kill you, but they’ll make you miserable. Look for leaves that are clustered in sets of three, and avoid them. If you happen to touch them and get the oils on your skin, wash with warm soapy water as soon as possible. You’ll also want to wash your clothes
If there’s three, let it be
Keep a close eye on children in swimming pools; if at the beach, obey signs about rip currents and be on the lookout for sharks. Shark bites are rare, but they do happen
Beach and pool safety
Know the name and location of urgent care centers and hospitals near your destination. If you need to call 1-0-0, it helps to know the name of the road you’re on in case there’s a problem locating you. Also, don’t leave home without your insurance cards
Prepare for medical emergencies
Travelling to another country can be exciting, but it’s essential to learn all you can about your destination ahead of time to travel smart. Certain destinations also require vaccinations against diseases, so make sure you get them
Travel to another country
