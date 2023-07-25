Heading 3
Saffron face packs for glowing skin
Honey is a great moisturizer and the mask makes the skin soft and glowing. Mix honey with saffron strand pulp and keep it on for around 15 mins until it dries, then wash it off.
Honey pack
Aloe Vera helps moisturize the skin. Mix juice of saffron strands with aloe vera gel for 10 mins until it dries up, before rinsing it off.
Aloe vera
Papaya helps fight acne and pores. Mix up a pulp of saffron strand and papaya and apply for 10 mins and rinse it off.
Papaya
Almonds protect skin from harmful UV rays. Mix almond powder and saffron strand juice and keep it for 10 mins before rinsing off with lukewarm water.
Almond
Coconut oil and yogurt
Coconut oil heals dry skin and yogurt prevents wrinkles. Make a smooth paste with these two and leave it on for 15 mins. Rinse off.
Banana mask
Bananas moisturize skin and reduce dark spots. Mix mashed banana and saffron strands and leave it on for 20 mins. Wash it off with lukewarm water.
#7
Vitamin C properties in lemon reduces pigmentation. Add 3 to 4 drops of lemon juice to the saffron strands and apply to your face. Avoid excess use of lemon as it can cause skin irritation.
Everyone is well aware of turmeric’s benefits for skin. Mix turmeric powder with saffron strands with some milk and apply it evenly on your face for 10 mins and later rinse it off.
Turmeric
Sugar
Sugar is well known for its exfoliating properties. Mix saffron strands juice with sugar granules and apply for 10 mins.
Disclaimer: All face packs suggested are for normal skin types. Incase of any irritation or allergy consult a dermatologist.
