Sagittarius Woman Personality Traits
A Sagittarius woman devotes herself fully. She is unquestionably faithful and committed. Even though it is difficult to win her over, the effort is worthwhile because she can be a devoted friend
She’s Trustworthy to the Core
Wit and brilliance come naturally to a female Sagittarius. She is a little miss know-it-all, and her intelligence and wit offer her an advantage when trying to win someone over. She could determine what's wrong and respond appropriately
Erudite
The most well-known quality of a Sagittarius woman is tenacity. She is strong-minded and firmly fixated on finishing the whole lot of the work she sets her mind to at any given time
A Tenacious Gentlewoman
A Sagittarius woman who is committed to her goals and focuses on getting there works really hard. She works hard and achieves success because she has a single-minded focus
Meticulous in Her Quest
for Success
A Sagittarius woman is frequently in the lead, taking leadership and directing the crowd. She is successful and powerful because of her natural authority and tough exterior
A Benevolent Leader
Sagittarians are known for having a sharp mind. A woman with this zodiac sign is built to take heavier punches and use willpower to get through the most trying circumstances. She has the inner strength to overcome every obstacle
Never-say-die Attitude
She is brutally honest, at times, but deeply so. She never minces words or softens her criticism. Her defining characteristic is honesty in expression of thoughts
A Candid And Clear Communicator
A Sagittarius woman is quiet and composed. When spoken to, she enjoys talking, generally to herself. She would rather keep her speaking to necessary situations and meaningful declarations
Well-mannered And Composed
Her character reflects the enigma, making her someone who attracts people to her and charms her way through every conversation. This is also the reason why they always have a secret admirer or two unbeknownst to them!
An Alluring Personality
A Sagittarius woman enjoys taking risks and experiencing new things. She tends to be an adventurous person who likes to discover new things and introduce difficult situations into her life
A Risk-taker
