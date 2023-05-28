mAY 28, 2023
Sai Pallavi's Hair Care Secrets
Image: Sai Pallavi Instagram
Sai Pallavi is one of the gorgeous actresses of South film industry
Sai Pallavi
Image: Sai Pallavi Instagram
Sai Pallavi’s simplicity both on-screen and off-screen melts everyone’s hearts
Simplicity
Image: Sai Pallavi Instagram
The actress thinks “Beauty is about who you are and what you do”
Sai Pallavi on beauty
Image: Sai Pallavi Instagram
Sai Pallavi once shared her simple but effective hair care secrets in one of her interviews
Hair care secrets
Image: Sai Pallavi Instagram
Sai Pallavi does not believe in using expensive products for her hair
No to expensive products
Image: Sai Pallavi Instagram
The actress maintains a healthy diet which keeps her hair naturally beautiful
Eat healthy
Image: Sai Pallavi Instagram
She uses natural product such as aloe vera for her long tresses
Aloe vera
Image: Sai Pallavi Instagram
She washes her hair every three days
Washing hair
Image: Sai Pallavi Instagram
Sai Pallavi said, “I had a lot of pimples in the movie, but people accepted me as I was, and I learnt that confidence is the real beauty”
‘Confidence is the real beauty’
Image: Sai Pallavi Instagram
She drinks a lot of water to stay healthy
Hydration
