Heading 3

Arpita Sarkar 

Beauty

mAY 28, 2023

Sai Pallavi's Hair Care Secrets

Image: Sai Pallavi Instagram 

Sai Pallavi is one of the gorgeous actresses of South film industry 

Sai Pallavi

Image: Sai Pallavi Instagram 

Sai Pallavi’s simplicity both on-screen and off-screen melts everyone’s hearts 

Simplicity

Image: Sai Pallavi Instagram 

The actress thinks “Beauty is about who you are and what you do”

Sai Pallavi on beauty

Image: Sai Pallavi Instagram 

Sai Pallavi once shared her simple but effective hair care secrets in one of her interviews 

Hair care secrets 

Image: Sai Pallavi Instagram 

Sai Pallavi does not believe in using expensive products for her hair 

No to expensive products 

Image: Sai Pallavi Instagram 

The actress maintains a healthy diet which keeps her hair naturally beautiful 

Eat healthy

Image: Sai Pallavi Instagram 

She uses natural product such as aloe vera for her long tresses 

Aloe vera

Image: Sai Pallavi Instagram 

She washes her hair every three days 

Washing hair

Image: Sai Pallavi Instagram 

Sai Pallavi said, “I had a lot of pimples in the movie, but people accepted me as I was, and I learnt that confidence is the real beauty”

‘Confidence is the real beauty’

Image: Sai Pallavi Instagram 

She drinks a lot of water to stay healthy

Hydration

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here