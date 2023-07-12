Heading 3
Samantha Prabhu’s wellness journey
The Ye Maaya Chesave debutante has been a part of many prestigious projects and her performance is critically acclaimed
Adored
Images: Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Instagram
The Majili diva has always been open with her fans about her personal and professional life. She has strived to establish a connection with them
Genuine
The Family Man 2 protagonist is headstrong and does not let the trolls affect her. She faces the trolls and expresses her opinion
Trolls
The Eega star recently has taken hold of her Instagram account and has expressed her struggle with maintaining her health
Struggle
Hardship & Smile
The Neethaane En Ponvasantham actress posted a story stating that the last 6 months have been hard on her. But the hardships have not deterred her smile
Myositis
The Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu artist has an autoimmune condition causing her body muscles to become weak and tired
The Brindaavanam fame explained the importance of this therapy and informed her fans that it can be useful for some chronic health conditions
Hyperbaric therapy
The treatment requires the person to breathe in pure oxygen in a special chamber. Reduced inflammation, infection healing, and tissue repair are some of its benefits
Benefits
Break
The Dookudu heroine has not signed any recent projects. It is suspected that she is taking a year’s break to focus on her health
Samantha will be seen in the movie Kushi opposite the national heart rob Vijay Deverkonda. The fans are excited to see them work together
Commitments
