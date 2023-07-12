Heading 3

Shruti Mehta 

Lifestyle

JUly 12, 2023

Samantha Prabhu’s wellness journey

The Ye Maaya Chesave debutante has been a part of many prestigious projects and her performance is critically acclaimed 

Adored 

The Majili diva has always been open with her fans about her personal and professional life. She has strived to establish a connection with them 

 Genuine 

The Family Man 2 protagonist is headstrong and does not let the trolls affect her. She faces the trolls and expresses her opinion

 Trolls 

The Eega star recently has taken hold of her Instagram account and has expressed her struggle with maintaining her health 

Struggle 

Hardship & Smile 

The Neethaane En Ponvasantham actress posted a story stating that the last 6 months have been hard on her. But the hardships have not deterred her smile 

Myositis

The Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu artist has an autoimmune condition causing her body muscles to become weak and tired 

The Brindaavanam fame explained the importance of this therapy and informed her fans that it can be useful for some chronic health conditions

Hyperbaric therapy 

The treatment requires the person to breathe in pure oxygen in a special chamber. Reduced inflammation, infection healing, and tissue repair are some of its benefits 

Benefits 

Break 

The Dookudu heroine has not signed any recent projects. It is suspected that she is taking a year’s break to focus on her health 

Samantha will be seen in the movie Kushi opposite the national heart rob Vijay Deverkonda. The fans are excited to see them work together 

Commitments 

