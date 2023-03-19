MAR 19, 2023
Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Beauty Secrets
Samantha Ruth Prabhu is one of the most beautiful actresses in the Indian film industry. She maintains a simple yet effective skincare routine for her glowing skin
Skincare Routine
Samatha is a natural beauty but she invests in skincare as well as haircare
Natural Beauty
Let’s check out what are the secrets behind Samantha’s beauty
Beauty Secrets
“All you need is a large bowl of hot water and a towel over your head”
Glowing Skin
No Makeups
Samantha does not prefer make-up. Even on-screen, she uses natural make-up
The actress starts her day with apple cider vinegar and ends with a collagen shot
Morning Routine
Samantha uses gel patches to tackle puffy eyes
Gel Patches
Regular meditation is one of the keys behind her natural glowing skin
Meditation
Samantha never forgets to apply sunscreen before going out
Sunscreen
Samantha keeps away from oily food and loves to eat fresh vegetables and fruits
Healthy Diet
