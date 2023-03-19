Heading 3

Arpita Sarkar

BEAUTY

MAR 19, 2023

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Beauty Secrets

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is one of the most beautiful actresses in the Indian film industry. She maintains a simple yet effective skincare routine for her glowing skin

Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Instagram 

Skincare Routine 

Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Instagram 

Samatha is a natural beauty but she invests in skincare as well as haircare

Natural Beauty 

Let’s check out what are the secrets behind Samantha’s beauty 

Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Instagram 

Beauty Secrets 

“All you need is a large bowl of hot water and a towel over your head”

Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Instagram 

Glowing Skin 

Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Instagram 

No Makeups

Samantha does not prefer make-up. Even on-screen, she uses natural make-up

The actress starts her day with apple cider vinegar and ends with a collagen shot 

Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Instagram 

Morning Routine

Samantha uses gel patches to tackle puffy eyes 

Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Instagram 

Gel Patches 

Regular meditation is one of the keys behind her natural glowing skin 

Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Instagram 

Meditation 

Samantha never forgets to apply sunscreen before going out 

Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Instagram 

Sunscreen 

Samantha keeps away from oily food and loves to eat fresh vegetables and fruits 

Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Instagram 

Healthy Diet

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here