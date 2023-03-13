MAR 13, 2023
Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Fitness Secrets
South actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu is an absolute fitness freak. She follows a healthy lifestyle to stay in her best shape
Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram
Fit Samantha
Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram
From morning to night, Samantha ensures she drinks plenty of water because hydration is the key to a healthy lifestyle
Hydration
Water keeps the body system clean by flushing out any toxins
Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram
How Does it Help?
Samantha works out in the morning because it cultivates consistency and boosts metabolism
Video Source: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram
Workout
Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram
Plant-Based Diet
“Nutrition is a big part of my fitness regime, and you all know, I give my 100% to it. Of course, my only source of nutrition is plant-based, and it is now my strength”
For breakfast, she eats Idli and Upma. She avoids dairy-based diet
Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram
High-Protein Breakfast
Her lunch includes fish, lamb and some millets
Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram
Lunch
Her lunch and dinner plate look similar. She has millets, fish or lamb with some seasonal veggies
Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram
Dinner
Samantha enjoys smoothies with ingredients high on water content such as tomato smoothie
Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram
Smoothies
Samantha enjoys spending time cycling. The low-impact nature of this exercise builds consistency, increases leg strength, improves core strength, and improves cardiovascular fitness
Video Source: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram
Cycling
“Life is a balance of holding on and letting go,” shared Prabhu in an Instagram post. Aerial Yoga is very import for balancing
Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram
Aerial Yoga
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.