MAR 13, 2023

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Fitness Secrets 

South actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu is an absolute fitness freak. She follows a healthy lifestyle to stay in her best shape 

Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram 

Fit Samantha

Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram

From morning to night, Samantha ensures she drinks plenty of water because hydration is the key to a healthy lifestyle 

Hydration

Water keeps the body system clean by flushing out any toxins 

Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram

How Does it Help?

Samantha works out in the morning because it cultivates consistency and boosts metabolism

Video Source: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram 

Workout

Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram

Plant-Based Diet

“Nutrition is a big part of my fitness regime, and you all know, I give my 100% to it. Of course, my only source of nutrition is plant-based, and it is now my strength”

For breakfast, she eats Idli and Upma. She avoids dairy-based diet 

Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram

High-Protein Breakfast

Her lunch includes fish, lamb and some millets

Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram 

Lunch

Her lunch and dinner plate look similar. She has millets, fish or lamb with some seasonal veggies 

Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram

Dinner

Samantha enjoys smoothies with ingredients high on water content such as tomato smoothie

Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram 

Smoothies

Samantha enjoys spending time cycling. The low-impact nature of this exercise builds consistency, increases leg strength, improves core strength, and improves cardiovascular fitness

Video Source: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram 

Cycling

“Life is a balance of holding on and letting go,” shared Prabhu in an Instagram post. Aerial Yoga is very import for balancing 

Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram 

Aerial Yoga

