Nanditha Gururaj
Lifestyle
JULY 22, 2023
Samantha Ruth Prabhu's morning routine
Samantha follows a morning routine that consists of a diet and fitness routine
Morning routine
Image: Samantha Prabhu’s Instagram
The actress starts off her morning routine by having a wheatgrass drink which is packed with nutrients for weight loss and glowing skin
Image: Samantha Prabhu’s Instagram
Morning drink
Samantha’s bowl consists of sliced bananas, strawberries, and blueberries along with pistachios, and some chia seeds on top
Smoothie bowl
Image: Samantha Prabhu’s Instagram
The actress also consumes a collagen drink to help bring a glow to her skin
Collagen drink
Image: Samantha Prabhu’s Instagram
Exercise
Image: Samantha Prabhu’s Instagram
Samantha is a fitness freak and makes sure to exercise in the morning every day. Her go-to activities are yoga and aerial yoga
Image: Samantha Prabhu’s Instagram
Protein Intake
The actress consumes a chia seeds pudding in almond milk with a scoop of protein powder and overnight oats for her protein intake
The actress spends time with her pets to help relax her body
Spending time with her pets
Image: Samantha Prabhu’s Instagram
Samantha makes sure to eat food that grows in her garden. She also swears by detox meals
Healthy food
Image: Samantha Prabhu’s Instagram
Hydration
Image: Samantha Prabhu’s Instagram
The actress makes sure to stay hydrated and drinks a lot of water, fresh juices, or coconut water
Image: Samantha Prabhu’s Instagram
The actress loves south Indian meals like idli sambar, filter coffee, or sweet Pongal
Home cooked meals
