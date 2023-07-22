Heading 3

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's morning routine

Samantha follows a morning routine that consists of a diet and fitness routine

Morning routine

Image: Samantha Prabhu’s Instagram

The actress starts off her morning routine by having a wheatgrass drink which is packed with nutrients for weight loss and glowing skin

Image: Samantha Prabhu’s Instagram

Morning drink

Samantha’s bowl consists of sliced bananas, strawberries, and blueberries along with pistachios, and some chia seeds on top

Smoothie bowl

Image: Samantha Prabhu’s Instagram

The actress also consumes a collagen drink to help bring a glow to her skin

Collagen drink

Image: Samantha Prabhu’s Instagram

Exercise

Image: Samantha Prabhu’s Instagram

Samantha is a fitness freak and makes sure to exercise in the morning every day. Her go-to activities are yoga and aerial yoga

Image: Samantha Prabhu’s Instagram

Protein Intake

The actress consumes a chia seeds pudding in almond milk with a scoop of protein powder and overnight oats for her protein intake

The actress spends time with her pets to help relax her body

Spending time with her pets

Image: Samantha Prabhu’s Instagram

Samantha makes sure to eat food that grows in her garden. She also swears by detox meals

Healthy food

Image: Samantha Prabhu’s Instagram

Hydration

Image: Samantha Prabhu’s Instagram

The actress makes sure to stay hydrated and drinks a lot of water, fresh juices, or coconut water

Image: Samantha Prabhu’s Instagram

The actress loves south Indian meals like idli sambar, filter coffee, or sweet Pongal

Home cooked meals

