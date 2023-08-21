Heading 3

Jiya Surana

Lifestyle

AUGUST 21, 2023

Samantha's skincare routine

Image: Samantha's Instagram

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is known for her flawless skin. Her no-makeup selfies are proof of this

Loves pampering skin

Samantha believes steaming works wonders for dehydrated skin and also regularly follows it

Image: Samantha's Instagram

Beauty mantra

Samantha also loves Korean skincare products. She once revealed that she loves Korean skincare as they have amazingly light products

Image: Samantha's Instagram

Korean skincare

Samantha considers sandalwood as her go-to and uses it in her favourite DIY mask to keep her skin glowy and clean

Image: Samantha's Instagram

DIY mask

Favorite facial

Image: Samantha's Instagram

The gorgeous actress shared that her favorite facial treatment is Vitamin infusion therapy as it gives tons of goodness to the skin

Image: Samantha's Instagram

Chemical exfoliant 

Samantha recommends the usage of a chemical exfoliant twice a week to effectively get rid of acne and brighten skin

To maintain her skin, Samantha eats well-balanced and nutritious food that keeps her body and skin healthy too

Healthy food

Image: Samantha's Instagram

For skin to glow, the mind has to be at peace and Samantha definitely knows the trick. She often meditates to increase self-awareness and a positive mindset

Meditation

Image: Samantha's Instagram

Skincare geek

Image: Samantha's Instagram

Samantha always makes sure to experiment with her skin products, knowing exactly what is best for her

Image: Samantha's Instagram

Samantha uses double masking for everyday glow and flawless skin

Double masking

Image: Samantha's Instagram

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Instagram

informATION source

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here