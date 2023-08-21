Heading 3
Jiya Surana
Lifestyle
AUGUST 21, 2023
Samantha's skincare routine
Image: Samantha's Instagram
Samantha Ruth Prabhu is known for her flawless skin. Her no-makeup selfies are proof of this
Loves pampering skin
Samantha believes steaming works wonders for dehydrated skin and also regularly follows it
Beauty mantra
Samantha also loves Korean skincare products. She once revealed that she loves Korean skincare as they have amazingly light products
Korean skincare
Samantha considers sandalwood as her go-to and uses it in her favourite DIY mask to keep her skin glowy and clean
DIY mask
Favorite facial
The gorgeous actress shared that her favorite facial treatment is Vitamin infusion therapy as it gives tons of goodness to the skin
Chemical exfoliant
Samantha recommends the usage of a chemical exfoliant twice a week to effectively get rid of acne and brighten skin
To maintain her skin, Samantha eats well-balanced and nutritious food that keeps her body and skin healthy too
Healthy food
For skin to glow, the mind has to be at peace and Samantha definitely knows the trick. She often meditates to increase self-awareness and a positive mindset
Meditation
Skincare geek
Samantha always makes sure to experiment with her skin products, knowing exactly what is best for her
Samantha uses double masking for everyday glow and flawless skin
Double masking
