Heading 3

Nanditha Gururaj

Lifestyle

JULY 19, 2023

Samyuktha Hegde's diet and fitness routine

Samyuktha Hegde is a South Indian actress who predominantly works in Kannada television and films

Career

Image: Samyuktha Hegde's Instagram

The actress goes to the gym, practices yoga and other physical activities as well 

Image: Samyuktha Hegde's Instagram

Her workouts

Samyuktha started focusing more on her fitness journey during the pandemic

Fitness Journey

Image: Samyuktha Hegde's Instagram

The actress likes to include aerial yoga in her routine as it is something she enjoys doing

Aerial yoga

Image: Samyuktha Hegde's Instagram

Benefits of Aerial yoga

Image: Samyuktha Hegde's Instagram

It has various physical and mental benefits, improves flexibility and mental wellbeing

Image: Samyuktha Hegde's Instagram

Consistency 

Samyuktha likes to be consistent with her routine. Despite her tight work schedule, she makes sure to not miss her workouts

The actress incorporates cardio and strength training in her fitness routine as well

Other fitness routines

Image: Samyuktha Hegde's Instagram

Samyuktha mostly sticks to vegetarian food, and tries to avoid sugar as well

Diet

Image: Samyuktha Hegde's Instagram

Hydration

Image: Samyuktha Hegde's Instagram

The actress drinks water throughout the day and drinks hot water twice a day

Image: Samyuktha Hegde's Instagram

Despite the strict fitness routine and diet, Samyuktha occasionally pampers herself with chocolate cake or pancakes

Cheat meals

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here