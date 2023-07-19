Heading 3
Nanditha Gururaj
Lifestyle
JULY 19, 2023
Samyuktha Hegde's diet and fitness routine
Samyuktha Hegde is a South Indian actress who predominantly works in Kannada television and films
Career
Image: Samyuktha Hegde's Instagram
The actress goes to the gym, practices yoga and other physical activities as well
Image: Samyuktha Hegde's Instagram
Her workouts
Samyuktha started focusing more on her fitness journey during the pandemic
Fitness Journey
Image: Samyuktha Hegde's Instagram
The actress likes to include aerial yoga in her routine as it is something she enjoys doing
Aerial yoga
Image: Samyuktha Hegde's Instagram
Benefits of Aerial yoga
Image: Samyuktha Hegde's Instagram
It has various physical and mental benefits, improves flexibility and mental wellbeing
Image: Samyuktha Hegde's Instagram
Consistency
Samyuktha likes to be consistent with her routine. Despite her tight work schedule, she makes sure to not miss her workouts
The actress incorporates cardio and strength training in her fitness routine as well
Other fitness routines
Image: Samyuktha Hegde's Instagram
Samyuktha mostly sticks to vegetarian food, and tries to avoid sugar as well
Diet
Image: Samyuktha Hegde's Instagram
Hydration
Image: Samyuktha Hegde's Instagram
The actress drinks water throughout the day and drinks hot water twice a day
Image: Samyuktha Hegde's Instagram
Despite the strict fitness routine and diet, Samyuktha occasionally pampers herself with chocolate cake or pancakes
Cheat meals
