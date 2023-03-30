Heading 3

Pakhi Jain

Lifestyle

MAR 30, 2023

Sara Ali Khan’s beauty secrets

Image- Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram

The actress is known for her radiant appearance, and while she promotes several skincare brands, she credits her natural beauty to home remedies

Home remedies

Image- Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram

To achieve a natural glow and give her skin an antioxidant boost, the actress applies any leftover fruit from her breakfast on her face

Fruit Pack

The actress incorporates honey into her regular skincare routine and sometimes combines it with malai (cream) to create a face pack

Image- Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram

Honey

The actress uses almond paste to exfoliate her skin and eliminates dead skin cells for a smoother complexion. Throughout history, women have relied on almond powder and paste to rejuvenate their skin

Image- Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram

Almond Paste

Image- Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram

Coconut Water

The actress regularly consumes coconut water due to its high nutritional content and natural antibacterial properties

"I always maintain a doable regime. Keeping it simple, with just a face wash, followed by moisturiser and sunscreen is important," the actress said in an interview with Vogue

Image- Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram

SPF is her BFF

Getting a full 8 hours of sleep every night is a priority for the actress, as she understands that maintaining a consistent sleep schedule of 7-9 hours is crucial for promoting healthy skin

Image- Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram

Proper sleep

Exercise not only nourishes and sustains the vitality of skin cells, but it also enhances blood circulation throughout the body

Image- Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram

Regular workout

The actress learned from Varun Dhawan that using body oil can give the appearance of a more toned physique. She discussed how she incorporates body oil into her skincare routine to help tone her skin

Image- Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram

Body Oil

"Wearing a sheet mask or face mask is the perfect break for you and your skin, it helps you relax and also compels you to slow down," Sara said

Image- Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram

Sheet Masks

