MAR 30, 2023
Sara Ali Khan’s beauty secrets
Image- Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram
The actress is known for her radiant appearance, and while she promotes several skincare brands, she credits her natural beauty to home remedies
Home remedies
Image- Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram
To achieve a natural glow and give her skin an antioxidant boost, the actress applies any leftover fruit from her breakfast on her face
Fruit Pack
The actress incorporates honey into her regular skincare routine and sometimes combines it with malai (cream) to create a face pack
Image- Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram
Honey
The actress uses almond paste to exfoliate her skin and eliminates dead skin cells for a smoother complexion. Throughout history, women have relied on almond powder and paste to rejuvenate their skin
Image- Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram
Almond Paste
Image- Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram
Coconut Water
The actress regularly consumes coconut water due to its high nutritional content and natural antibacterial properties
"I always maintain a doable regime. Keeping it simple, with just a face wash, followed by moisturiser and sunscreen is important," the actress said in an interview with Vogue
Image- Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram
SPF is her BFF
Getting a full 8 hours of sleep every night is a priority for the actress, as she understands that maintaining a consistent sleep schedule of 7-9 hours is crucial for promoting healthy skin
Image- Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram
Proper sleep
Exercise not only nourishes and sustains the vitality of skin cells, but it also enhances blood circulation throughout the body
Image- Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram
Regular workout
The actress learned from Varun Dhawan that using body oil can give the appearance of a more toned physique. She discussed how she incorporates body oil into her skincare routine to help tone her skin
Image- Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram
Body Oil
"Wearing a sheet mask or face mask is the perfect break for you and your skin, it helps you relax and also compels you to slow down," Sara said
Image- Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram
Sheet Masks
