Heading 3

Hitarthi Shah

Lifestyle

JUNE 02, 2023

Sara Ali Khan's diet REVEALED

Sara Ali Khan is a well known Indian actress who made her acting debut in 2018 with the film ‘Kedarnath’ opposite late actor Sushant singh Rajput

Sara Ali Khan

Image : Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram

Image : Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram

Sara is a true example of going from fat to fit. Take a look at her daily diet

Fitness

Image : Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram

The first thing that Sara consumes is drink made of boiled spinach and turmeric which keeps her healthy

Morning Drink

Image : Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram

Sara opts for boiled eggs, toasts and idlis as her first meal of the day

Breakfast

Image : Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram

The Simmba actor's meal includes dal, chapati, vegetables and salad which gives her a balanced nutrition

Lunch

Image : Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram

Sara likes to have a light meal consisting upma which keeps you full

Mid-day snack

Image : Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram

The Love Aaj Kal actor focuses on healthy nutrition and consumes vegetables with chapatis for dinner

Dinner

Image : Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram

Working out with an empty stomach is not advisable. Sara consumes oats with muesli or fruits

Pre-workout

Image : Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram

Sara loves to eat Greek yogurt with protein powder and some coffee

Post Workout

Image : Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram

Sara's film, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke with Vicky Kaushal released on June 2

Workfront

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here