JUNE 02, 2023
Sara Ali Khan's diet REVEALED
Sara Ali Khan is a well known Indian actress who made her acting debut in 2018 with the film ‘Kedarnath’ opposite late actor Sushant singh Rajput
Sara Ali Khan
Image : Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram
Sara is a true example of going from fat to fit. Take a look at her daily diet
Fitness
The first thing that Sara consumes is drink made of boiled spinach and turmeric which keeps her healthy
Morning Drink
Sara opts for boiled eggs, toasts and idlis as her first meal of the day
Breakfast
The Simmba actor's meal includes dal, chapati, vegetables and salad which gives her a balanced nutrition
Lunch
Sara likes to have a light meal consisting upma which keeps you full
Mid-day snack
The Love Aaj Kal actor focuses on healthy nutrition and consumes vegetables with chapatis for dinner
Dinner
Working out with an empty stomach is not advisable. Sara consumes oats with muesli or fruits
Pre-workout
Sara loves to eat Greek yogurt with protein powder and some coffee
Post Workout
Sara's film, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke with Vicky Kaushal released on June 2
Workfront
