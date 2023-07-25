Heading 3
Sara Ali Khan’s pasta recipe
Are you looking for a healthy pasta recipe that you can eat without any guilt? Try Sara Ali Khan’s keto-friendly pasta recipe
Zucchini Fettuccine
Image: Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram
Cut zucchini into thin layers so that it resembles the pasta. Use a spiralizer to create spaghetti-like stands
Image: Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram
Step 1
Boil 2-3 medium-sized tomatoes and puree them. Keep aside for further use
Step 2
Image: Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram
Heat a pan. Add ½ tbsp butter and saute 3-4 chopped garlic cloves in it
Step 3
Image: Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram
Step 4
Image: Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram
Add the tomato puree to the pan and add salt to taste. Let it simmer down
Image: Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram
Step 5
The flavor is important! Add cheese, chilli flakes, oregano, and cream to the pan and mix it well
Take another pan and saute some cherry tomatoes with salt and pepper. Remove it in a bowl
Step 6
Image: Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram
Now, saute the zucchini stripes in the pan with some salt and pepper. You can also shred the chicken breast and saute it with the same spices separately
Step 7
Image: Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram
Step 8
Image: Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram
Add the zucchini pasta and shredded chicken breast to the sauce and give it a final stir
Image: Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram
Serve the zucchini fettuccine in a bowl. Garnish it with chopped basil and cherry tomatoes. Serve hot and enjoy the burst of flavor in your mouth
Step 9
