Shruti Mehta 

Lifestyle

JULY 25, 2023

Sara Ali Khan’s pasta recipe 

Are you looking for a healthy pasta recipe that you can eat without any guilt? Try Sara Ali Khan’s keto-friendly pasta recipe 

Zucchini Fettuccine

Image: Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram 

Cut zucchini into thin layers so that it resembles the pasta. Use a spiralizer to create spaghetti-like stands 

Image: Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram 

 Step 1 

Boil 2-3 medium-sized tomatoes and puree them. Keep aside for further use 

Step 2

Image: Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram 

Heat a pan. Add ½ tbsp butter and saute 3-4 chopped garlic cloves in it 

Step 3

Image: Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram 

Step 4 

Image: Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram 

Add the tomato puree to the pan and add salt to taste. Let it simmer down 

Image: Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram 

Step 5 

The flavor is important! Add cheese, chilli flakes, oregano, and cream to the pan and mix it well 

Take another pan and saute some cherry tomatoes with salt and pepper. Remove it in a bowl 

 Step 6 

Image: Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram 

Now, saute the zucchini stripes in the pan with some salt and pepper. You can also shred the chicken breast and saute it with the same spices separately 

Step 7 

Image: Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram 

Step 8 

Image: Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram 

Add the zucchini pasta and shredded chicken breast to the sauce and give it a final stir 

Image: Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram 

Serve the zucchini fettuccine in a bowl. Garnish it with chopped basil and cherry tomatoes. Serve hot and enjoy the burst of flavor in your mouth 

 Step 9 

