 Priyanshi Shah

lifestyle

FEBRUARY 4, 2024

Savage quotes

“A boomerang returns to the person that throws it”

#1

“Nobody deserves misery but sometimes it’s just your turn”

#2

"If I had any talent in the world... I would be a great diva"

#3

“It’s the good girls who keep diaries; the bad girls never have the time”

#4

“You wanted fire? Sorry, my specialty is ice”

#5

“The question isn’t who is going to let me: it’s who is going to stop me” 

#6

“I don’t care what you think about me; I don’t think about you at all!”

#7

“Distance sometimes lets you know who is worth keeping, and who is worth letting go”

#8

“You are enough to drive a saint to madness or a king to his knees”

#9

“I only want one thing of men, and that is, they should leave me alone”

#10

