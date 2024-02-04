Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
Savage quotes
“A boomerang returns to the person that throws it”
#1
Image: freepik
“Nobody deserves misery but sometimes it’s just your turn”
#2
Image: freepik
"If I had any talent in the world... I would be a great diva"
#3
Image: freepik
“It’s the good girls who keep diaries; the bad girls never have the time”
#4
Image: freepik
“You wanted fire? Sorry, my specialty is ice”
#5
Image: freepik
“The question isn’t who is going to let me: it’s who is going to stop me”
#6
Image: freepik
“I don’t care what you think about me; I don’t think about you at all!”
#7
Image: freepik
“Distance sometimes lets you know who is worth keeping, and who is worth letting go”
#8
Image: freepik
“You are enough to drive a saint to madness or a king to his knees”
#9
Image: freepik
“I only want one thing of men, and that is, they should leave me alone”
#10
Image: freepik
