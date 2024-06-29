Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
Lifestyle
june 29, 2024
Savor 10 best Bangalore sweets
This famous sweet is prepared with ghee, gram flour, and sugar, making it a rich and creamy treat often served at festivals
Mysore Pak
A deep-fried dessert made from ground rice and jaggery- Kajjaya is known for its perfect consistency and unique taste with rice flour, sesame, and poppy seeds
Kajjaya
This traditional sweet stuffed with coconut and jaggery is a delicious deep-fried treat worth trying
Sajjappa
A traditional pudding- Badam Halva is prepared with almonds, ghee, and milk, and flavored with cardamom, nuts, and saffron
Badam Halva
This sweet is made with buffalo milk, paneer, and khoya, has a soft texture, and caramelized flour, and is coated with powdered sugar
Dharwad Peda
A healthy halwa or barfi is made with rice, wheat, poha, jaggery, and coconut, having proper proportions and consistency
Halbai
Try this traditional and sweet flatbread stuffed with chana dal, cardamom, jaggery, and grated coconut
Obbatu
This sweet looks like a Gujia, having a crescent-shaped deep-fried sweet stuffed with grated jaggery, coconut, and chana dal
Karjikai
Kesari Bath
Enjoy this lip-smacking dessert prepared with semolina, ghee, sugar, water, and milk, topped with raisins, cashews, and saffron
This layered, crunchy, and crispy sweet has all-purpose flour, water, and ghee, a perfect dessert for festivals
Chiroti
