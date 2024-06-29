Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

 Lifestyle

june 29, 2024

Savor 10 best Bangalore sweets

This famous sweet is prepared with ghee, gram flour, and sugar, making it a rich and creamy treat often served at festivals

Mysore Pak

Image Source: Freepik

A deep-fried dessert made from ground rice and jaggery- Kajjaya is known for its perfect consistency and unique taste with rice flour, sesame, and poppy seeds

Kajjaya

Image Source: Freepik

This traditional sweet stuffed with coconut and jaggery is a delicious deep-fried treat worth trying

Sajjappa

Image Source: Freepik

A traditional pudding- Badam Halva is prepared with almonds, ghee, and milk, and flavored with cardamom, nuts, and saffron

Badam Halva

Image Source: Freepik

This sweet is made with buffalo milk, paneer, and khoya, has a soft texture, and caramelized flour, and is coated with powdered sugar

Image Source: Freepik

Dharwad Peda

A healthy halwa or barfi is made with rice, wheat, poha, jaggery, and coconut, having proper proportions and consistency

Halbai

Image Source: Freepik

Try this traditional and sweet flatbread stuffed with chana dal, cardamom, jaggery, and grated coconut

Obbatu

Image Source: Freepik

This sweet looks like a Gujia, having a crescent-shaped deep-fried sweet stuffed with grated jaggery, coconut, and chana dal

Karjikai

Image Source: Freepik

Kesari Bath

Image Source: Freepik

Enjoy this lip-smacking dessert prepared with semolina, ghee, sugar, water, and milk, topped with raisins, cashews, and saffron 

This layered, crunchy, and crispy sweet has all-purpose flour, water, and ghee, a perfect dessert for festivals

Chiroti

Image Source: Freepik

