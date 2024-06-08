Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
Lifestyle
JUNE 08, 2024
Savor this tasty chicken chili recipe
In a large mixing bowl add boneless chicken, soya sauce, chili sauce, black pepper, salt, cornstarch, all-purpose flour, egg white
Prepare ingredients


Now mix all the ingredients perfectly and if they’re dry then you can add some splash of water or egg white to it
Mix them well
Once everything is mixed well, cover it keep it aside, and start preparing the sauce

Keep it aside
In a small mixing bowl mix soya sauce, red chili sauce, tomato ketchup, Kashmiri red chili powder, vinegar, sugar, and water
Mix ingredients

You might also need some onions, garlic, green chilies, and bell pepper
Other ingredients

In a pan add some oil, and fry the chicken on a medium flame, ensure that you can add the chicken pieces one by one
Fry chicken

Heat oil in a pan, and then add some chopped green chilies, spring onions, and bell peppers and fry them
Chili chicken sauce

Now pour the prepared sauce and let it turn thick, and now add the chicken to it
Pour the sauce

Toss the chicken with sauce and veggies for atleast 1 minute, and sprinkle some bell pepper
Toss it

Serve and Enjoy!
Now, serve these delicious and hot chicken chilies for a delightful dinner
Image source- Freepik
