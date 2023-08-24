Heading 3
Scalp Facial: Ace the hair trend
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Scalp facial is basically treating your scalp just the way you go about your skin, that is cleansing, exfoliating and moisturising
What is scalp facial?
It improves scalp health, which in turn makes your tresses look healthy and shiny
Image: Kriti Kharbanda Instagram
How does it help?
Start by using oil, a scalp mask, or scrub according to your scalp requirements
Image: Shanaya Kapoor's Instagram
Pre-treatment
If you have a dry, flaky or irritated scalp, go for a tea tree/peppermint-based serum or scrub. You can also use coconut oil
Image: Shanaya Kapoor's Instagram
For dry scalp
For oily scalp
Image: Chandini Whabi Instagram
For oily scalp use products that reduce oiliness, such as ones with salicylic acid and natural ingredients such as neem
Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
Next, massage the scalp for around 5 minutes by moving your fingers right from the nape of the neck to the crown
Massage well
Image: Neha Sharma Instagram
Rinse your hair
After massaging, rinse your hair with water. Next, apply a hydrating shampoo that will help to plump up your strands and rinse them well
After shampooing, apply conditioner only on the lengths of the hair but scalp too
Conditioner
Image: Disha Patani Instagram
This helps to lock in moisture and hydrates the scalp. Let it stay for around 2-3 minutes before you wash the product off
Benefit
Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram
Hair spa
Image: Hina Khan Instagram
Lastly, finish off by applying a hair serum on slightly damp hair to strengthen the hair shafts and make it look softer and fuller
