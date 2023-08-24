Heading 3

Scalp Facial: Ace the hair trend

Scalp facial is basically treating your scalp just the way you go about your skin, that is cleansing, exfoliating and moisturising

What is scalp facial?

It improves scalp health, which in turn makes your tresses look healthy and shiny

How does it help?

Start by using oil, a scalp mask, or scrub according to your scalp requirements

Pre-treatment

If you have a dry, flaky or irritated scalp, go for a tea tree/peppermint-based serum or scrub. You can also use coconut oil

For dry scalp

For oily scalp

For oily scalp use products that reduce oiliness, such as ones with salicylic acid and natural ingredients such as neem

Next, massage the scalp for around 5 minutes by moving your fingers right from the nape of the neck to the crown

Massage well

Rinse your hair

After massaging, rinse your hair with water. Next, apply a hydrating shampoo that will help to plump up your strands and rinse them well

After shampooing, apply conditioner only on the lengths of the hair but scalp too

Conditioner

This helps to lock in moisture and hydrates the scalp. Let it stay for around 2-3 minutes before you wash the product off

Benefit

Hair spa

Lastly, finish off by applying a hair serum on slightly damp hair to strengthen the hair shafts and make it look softer and fuller

