Heading 3
Jiya Surana
lifestyle
june 25, 2024
Scary things about zodiac signs
Will fight you until they win
Aries
Image Source: Freepik
You never know what they're really thinking
Gemini
Image Source: Freepik
Can trigger emotions with ease
Cancer
Image Source: Freepik
Know how to lower others' self-esteem
Leo
Image Source: Freepik
Anything you say can be used against you
Image Source: Freepik
Virgo
Know how to bring you to tears and self-deprecation
Libra
Image Source: Freepik
They are Great manipulator
Scorpio
Image Source: Freepik
It's useless to discourage them if they've got something they're up to
Sagittarius
Image Source: Freepik
Capricorn
Image Source: Freepik
Kill with a look
Act nice, but can get mean in a second
Pisces
Image Source: Freepik
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.