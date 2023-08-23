Heading 3

Nanditha Gururaj

AUGUST 23, 2023

Scenic Island airports around the world

Image: Pexels

Velana airport (mle) serves as an entry point to Maldives from other airports

#1

Gwaunaru'u airport is on Malaita Island. The capital of Malaita province

Image: Pexels

#2

Fua'amottu international airport located in south side of Tongatapu

Image: Pexels

#3

Gustaff III airport is located in St. Jean Saint Barthelemy Caribbean Island

Image: Pexels

#4

#5

Image: Pexels

Savusavu airport is the fourth largest airport in Fiji located in Vanua Levu Island

Image: Pexels 

#6

Islay airport is located 4.5 nautical miles in the Scottish country of Argy

Vagar airport located one nautical mile east of Village of Srvagur on the island of Vagar

#7

Image: Pexels 

Culebra airport it is a public use airfield on the Puerto Rican island

#8

Image: Pexels

#9

Image: Pexels

Tikehau airport is one kilometre southeast Tuherahera

Image: Pexels 

Juancho E Yrausquin airport located on the Dutch Caribbean Island

#10

