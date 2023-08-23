Heading 3
Nanditha Gururaj
Lifestyle
AUGUST 23, 2023
Scenic Island airports around the world
Image: Pexels
Velana airport (mle) serves as an entry point to Maldives from other airports
#1
Gwaunaru'u airport is on Malaita Island. The capital of Malaita province
Image: Pexels
#2
Fua'amottu international airport located in south side of Tongatapu
Image: Pexels
#3
Gustaff III airport is located in St. Jean Saint Barthelemy Caribbean Island
Image: Pexels
#4
#5
Image: Pexels
Savusavu airport is the fourth largest airport in Fiji located in Vanua Levu Island
Image: Pexels
#6
Islay airport is located 4.5 nautical miles in the Scottish country of Argy
Vagar airport located one nautical mile east of Village of Srvagur on the island of Vagar
#7
Image: Pexels
Culebra airport it is a public use airfield on the Puerto Rican island
#8
Image: Pexels
#9
Image: Pexels
Tikehau airport is one kilometre southeast Tuherahera
Image: Pexels
Juancho E Yrausquin airport located on the Dutch Caribbean Island
#10
