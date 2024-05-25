Heading 3
Scrummy Methi Paratha recipe to savor
Pluck the leaves from the stalks and stem of methi, and then sprinkle some vinegar and salt on it
Clean methi leaves
Keep it aside for 5 minutes and rinse them well for a few minutes to remove all the dust
Rinse
In a mixing bowl take some wheat flour, grated garlic, red chili powder, green chili, garam masala powder, ajwain, chopped methi leaves, and fresh yogurt
Make dough
Add enough water to it and knead the dough properly, and then add 1 spoon of oil
Knead the dough
Once the dough is ready, set it aside for 30 minutes, divide the dough, and make small-sized balls
Set it aside
Sprinkle some flour on the dough and flatten it to make it like a chapati
Sprinkle flour
For the layered paratha, add some oil or ghee in between and make two folds to make it look like a triangle
Add layers
Roll it slowly to make a thick layered methi paratha, and then put them on a hot tawa on a medium flame
Roll it
Cook it
Add some ghee or oil, and flip the methi paratha, ensuring both sides are cooked well
Serve these hot methi parathas with tangy chutneys or curry for a yummy meal
Serve and Enjoy
