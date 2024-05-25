Heading 3

Scrummy Methi Paratha recipe to savor

Pluck the leaves from the stalks and stem of methi, and then sprinkle some vinegar and salt on it

Clean methi leaves

Keep it aside for 5 minutes and rinse them well for a few minutes to remove all the dust

Rinse

In a mixing bowl take some wheat flour, grated garlic, red chili powder, green chili, garam masala powder, ajwain, chopped methi leaves, and fresh yogurt

Make dough

Add enough water to it and knead the dough properly, and then add 1 spoon of oil

Knead the dough

Once the dough is ready, set it aside for 30 minutes, divide the dough, and make small-sized balls 

Set it aside

Sprinkle some flour on the dough and flatten it to make it like a chapati

Sprinkle flour

For the layered paratha, add some oil or ghee in between and make two folds to make it look like a triangle

Add layers

Roll it slowly to make a thick layered methi paratha, and then put them on a hot tawa on a medium flame

Roll it

Cook it

Add some ghee or oil, and flip the methi paratha, ensuring both sides are cooked well

Serve these hot methi parathas with tangy chutneys or curry for a yummy meal

Serve and Enjoy

