Heading 3

Aditi Singh

lifestyle 

March 16, 2024

Scrumptious Navratan Korma Recipe To Try

Gather carrots, peas, beans, cauliflower, potatoes, paneer, cashews, raisins, and other desired ingredients like onions, tomatoes, ginger, and garlic

Prepare the Ingredients

Image Source: Freepik

Boil the vegetables until they are tender but not mushy. Drain and set aside

Boil the Vegetables

Image Source: Freepik

In a pan, heat oil and add finely chopped onions. Saute until golden brown. Add ginger-garlic paste and cook until fragrant

Prepare the Sauce Base

Image Source: Freepik

Add tomato puree to the pan and cook until the oil separates

Tomato Puree

Image Source: Freepik

Add spices like turmeric, coriander powder, cumin powder, garam masala, and salt to taste. Stir well

Image Source: Freepik

 Spice it Up

Pour in heavy cream and mix well. Then, add chopped cashews, raisins, and any other nuts or dried fruits you prefer

Add Cream and Nuts

Image Source: Freepik

Lightly fry or grill the paneer in a separate pan until golden brown. Cut into cubes and add to the sauce

Cook the Paneer

Image Source: Freepik

Add the boiled vegetables to the sauce and gently mix to coat them evenly

Combine the Vegetables

Image Source: Freepik

Simmer

Image Source: Freepik

Let the Navratan Korma simmer on low heat for a few minutes to allow the flavors to meld together

Garnish with fresh coriander leaves and a sprinkle of garam masala. Serve hot with rice or Indian bread like naan or roti

Garnish and Serve

Image Source: Freepik

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here