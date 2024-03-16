Heading 3
Aditi Singh
lifestyle
March 16, 2024
Scrumptious Navratan Korma Recipe To Try
Gather carrots, peas, beans, cauliflower, potatoes, paneer, cashews, raisins, and other desired ingredients like onions, tomatoes, ginger, and garlic
Prepare the Ingredients
Boil the vegetables until they are tender but not mushy. Drain and set aside
Boil the Vegetables
In a pan, heat oil and add finely chopped onions. Saute until golden brown. Add ginger-garlic paste and cook until fragrant
Prepare the Sauce Base
Add tomato puree to the pan and cook until the oil separates
Tomato Puree
Add spices like turmeric, coriander powder, cumin powder, garam masala, and salt to taste. Stir well
Spice it Up
Pour in heavy cream and mix well. Then, add chopped cashews, raisins, and any other nuts or dried fruits you prefer
Add Cream and Nuts
Lightly fry or grill the paneer in a separate pan until golden brown. Cut into cubes and add to the sauce
Cook the Paneer
Add the boiled vegetables to the sauce and gently mix to coat them evenly
Combine the Vegetables
Simmer
Let the Navratan Korma simmer on low heat for a few minutes to allow the flavors to meld together
Garnish with fresh coriander leaves and a sprinkle of garam masala. Serve hot with rice or Indian bread like naan or roti
Garnish and Serve
