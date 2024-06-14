Heading 3

Scrumptious Schezwan Chicken Recipe

- Chicken breast 
- Schezwan and Soy Sauce
- Ginger garlic paste
- Cornstarch
- Onion and Bell peppers
- Green onions 
- Cooking oil
- Salt and pepper

Ingredients

In a bowl, mix diced chicken with ginger garlic paste, soy sauce, and cornstarch. Marinate for 15-20 minutes

Marinate Chicken

Heat oil in a pan and sauté diced onions, bell peppers, and green onions until slightly tender. Set aside

Prepare Vegetables

In the same pan, add a little more oil if needed. Add marinated chicken and cook until golden brown and cooked through

Cook Chicken

Pour Schezwan sauce over the cooked chicken and stir well to coat evenly. Adjust the sauce according to your preference for spiciness

Add Schezwan Sauce

Add the sautéed vegetables back into the pan with the chicken. Mix well to combine all the flavours

Combine Chicken and Vegetables

Season with salt and pepper to taste. Adjust seasoning if necessary

Season

Garnish with chopped green onions for freshness and color

Garnish

Serve

Transfer the Schezwan chicken to a serving plate or bowl

Serve hot with steamed rice or noodles for a delicious and flavorful meal

Enjoy!

