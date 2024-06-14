Heading 3
Sanjukta Choudhury
lifestyle
june 14, 2024
Scrumptious Schezwan Chicken Recipe
- Chicken breast
- Schezwan and Soy Sauce
- Ginger garlic paste
- Cornstarch
- Onion and Bell peppers
- Green onions
- Cooking oil
- Salt and pepper
Ingredients
In a bowl, mix diced chicken with ginger garlic paste, soy sauce, and cornstarch. Marinate for 15-20 minutes
Marinate Chicken
Heat oil in a pan and sauté diced onions, bell peppers, and green onions until slightly tender. Set aside
Prepare Vegetables
In the same pan, add a little more oil if needed. Add marinated chicken and cook until golden brown and cooked through
Cook Chicken
Pour Schezwan sauce over the cooked chicken and stir well to coat evenly. Adjust the sauce according to your preference for spiciness
Add Schezwan Sauce
Add the sautéed vegetables back into the pan with the chicken. Mix well to combine all the flavours
Combine Chicken and Vegetables
Season with salt and pepper to taste. Adjust seasoning if necessary
Season
Garnish with chopped green onions for freshness and color
Garnish
Serve
Transfer the Schezwan chicken to a serving plate or bowl
Serve hot with steamed rice or noodles for a delicious and flavorful meal
Enjoy!
