- 2 lbs chicken thighs, boneless, skinless

- 3 tbsp olive oil- 2 tbsp lemon juice

- 4 cloves garlic, minced

- 1 tbsp ground cumin

- 1 tbsp ground paprika

- 1 tsp ground turmeric

- 1 tsp ground cinnamon

- Salt and pepper to taste

Ingredients for Marinade



Image Source: Freepik