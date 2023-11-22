Heading 3

Scrumptious thalis of India

It consists of Dal Baati-Churma, Gatte ki Sabzi, Ker Sangri, Papad, and various chutneys are staples along with other variations depending on the area

Rajasthani thali 

Typically consists of dal, kadhi, roti, puri, shaak, kachumber, farsan, and a sweet dish like shrikhand or basundi

Gujarati thali 

Rice accompanied by sambar, rasam aviyal, thoran, meen curry, chicken curry, and sometimes appam

Kerala Thali

Typically includes, roti or bhakri, vegetable curries such as aloo vadi, varan bhaat, usal, and batata bhaji

Maharashtrian Thali 

Typically includes rice accompanied by dal, rajma, and madra. Other popular dishes can be aloo palda, chha gosht and siddu

Himachali thali

It consists of rice accompanied by dal, aloo bharta, chokha and litti chokha Other popular dishes in the thali include bhurji, fish curry, and mutton curry

Bihari thali 

Typically includes, rice accompanied by dal, pitika, khar, and masor tenga. May also include mati mahor dali, baanhgajor lagot kumura and ou tenga

Assamese thali

It consists of rice accompanied by rogan josh, yakhni, and nadru yakhni. Other popular dishes include dum aloo, haak, rajma and phirni

Kashmiri thali

It consists of rice, accompanied by dal, alu posto, shukto, cholar dal, and bhaja. It may also include fish curry, prawn malai curry, or chingri bhapa

Bengali Thali 

Punjabi Thali is a traditional vegetarian or non-vegetarian platter that consists of rice or roti accompanied by dal makhani, chole, rajma, and paneer makhani

Punjabi Thali

