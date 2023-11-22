Heading 3
Scrumptious thalis of India
It consists of Dal Baati-Churma, Gatte ki Sabzi, Ker Sangri, Papad, and various chutneys are staples along with other variations depending on the area
Rajasthani thali
Image Source: Shutterstock
Typically consists of dal, kadhi, roti, puri, shaak, kachumber, farsan, and a sweet dish like shrikhand or basundi
Gujarati thali
Image Source: Shutterstock
Rice accompanied by sambar, rasam aviyal, thoran, meen curry, chicken curry, and sometimes appam
Kerala Thali
Image Source: Shutterstock
Typically includes, roti or bhakri, vegetable curries such as aloo vadi, varan bhaat, usal, and batata bhaji
Maharashtrian Thali
Image Source: Shutterstock
Typically includes rice accompanied by dal, rajma, and madra. Other popular dishes can be aloo palda, chha gosht and siddu
Himachali thali
Image Source: Shutterstock
It consists of rice accompanied by dal, aloo bharta, chokha and litti chokha Other popular dishes in the thali include bhurji, fish curry, and mutton curry
Bihari thali
Image Source: Shutterstock
Typically includes, rice accompanied by dal, pitika, khar, and masor tenga. May also include mati mahor dali, baanhgajor lagot kumura and ou tenga
Assamese thali
Image Source: Shutterstock
It consists of rice accompanied by rogan josh, yakhni, and nadru yakhni. Other popular dishes include dum aloo, haak, rajma and phirni
Kashmiri thali
Image Source: Shutterstock
It consists of rice, accompanied by dal, alu posto, shukto, cholar dal, and bhaja. It may also include fish curry, prawn malai curry, or chingri bhapa
Bengali Thali
Image Source: Shutterstock
Punjabi Thali is a traditional vegetarian or non-vegetarian platter that consists of rice or roti accompanied by dal makhani, chole, rajma, and paneer makhani
Punjabi Thali
Image Source: Shutterstock
