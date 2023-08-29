Heading 3
Nanditha Gururaj
Lifestyle
AUGUST 29, 2023
Sea salt scrubs for baby like skin
They have multifold benefits. They exfoliate dead skin cells and makes the skin soft
Sea salt scrubs
Image : Pexels
Take a look at some of these sea salt scrubs that you can try at home for smooth, supple, baby like skin
Image: Pexels
Sea salt scrub recipes
Mix 1 tbsp of sea salt and coffee, and add a few drops of lemon juice to it. Apply a thin layer to your skin and massage it well before rinsing it off
Sea salt, coffee and lemon juice
Image: Pexels
Mix one tbsp of sea salt with a few drops of lemon juice and honey. Use it to scrub away dead skin cells and rinse it off with water
Sea salt, honey and lemon juice
Image: Pexels
Vitamin E body scrub
Image: Pexels
Mix two vitamin E capsules with one tbsp of salt. Use the mixture on your body and rinse it off with water
Image: Pexels
Sea salt, coconut oil & rosemary
Mix a few drops of coconut oil, rosemary oil with one tbsp of sea salt. Mix it into a paste and gently scrub it on the damp skin and rinse it off in 20 minutes
Mix 1 tbsp of strawberry pulp with 1 tbsp of sea salt. Apply it to your body and rub it in with your fingertips. Rinse off with water after a few minutes
Sea salt and strawberry pulp
Image: Pexels
Mix 1 tbsp of sea salt with some tomato juice and honey. Apply the mixture to your skin and massage it for 10-20 minutes
Sea salt, tomato juice & honey
Image: Pexels
Sea salt & green tea
Image: Pexels
Scrub your body with the mixture of one teaspoon of green tea, 1 tbsp of sea salt and honey for 5 minutes before rinsing it off
Image: Pexels
Blend all the mentioned ingredients and apply this mixture to your skin. Leave it on for 10 minutes and rinse it off
Sea salt, chocolate, & peppermint
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.