 Nanditha Gururaj

Lifestyle

AUGUST 29, 2023

Sea salt scrubs for baby like skin

They have multifold benefits. They exfoliate dead skin cells and makes the skin soft

Sea salt scrubs

Image : Pexels

Take a look at some of these sea salt scrubs that you can try at home for smooth, supple, baby like skin

Image: Pexels 

Sea salt scrub recipes

Mix 1 tbsp of sea salt and coffee, and add a few drops of lemon juice to it. Apply a thin layer to your skin and massage it well before rinsing it off

Sea salt, coffee and lemon juice

Image: Pexels

Mix one tbsp of sea salt with a few drops of lemon juice and honey. Use it to scrub away dead skin cells and rinse it off with water

Sea salt, honey and lemon juice

Image: Pexels 

Vitamin E body scrub

Image: Pexels 

Mix two vitamin E capsules with one tbsp of salt. Use the mixture on your body and rinse it off with water

Image: Pexels 

 Sea salt, coconut oil & rosemary

Mix a few drops of coconut oil, rosemary oil with one tbsp of sea salt. Mix it into a paste and gently scrub it on the damp skin and rinse it off in 20 minutes

Mix 1 tbsp of strawberry pulp with 1 tbsp of sea salt. Apply it to your body and rub it in with your fingertips. Rinse off with water after a few minutes

Sea salt and strawberry pulp

Image: Pexels 

Mix 1 tbsp of sea salt with some tomato juice and honey. Apply the mixture to your skin and massage it for 10-20 minutes

Sea salt, tomato juice & honey

Image: Pexels 

Sea salt & green tea

Image: Pexels 

Scrub your body with the mixture of one teaspoon of green tea, 1 tbsp of sea salt and honey for 5 minutes before rinsing it off

Image: Pexels 

Blend all the mentioned ingredients and apply this mixture to your skin. Leave it on for 10 minutes and rinse it off

Sea salt, chocolate, & peppermint

