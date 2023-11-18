Heading 3

Raina Reyaz 

Lifestyle 

NOVEMBER 18, 2023

Seasonal dishes

Welcome the freshness of spring with a vibrant risotto featuring tender asparagus and sweet peas, embodying the season's renewal

Asparagus and Pea Risotto, Spring 

Indulge in the simplicity of summer with a classic Caprese salad, showcasing ripe tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, and fragrant basil for a burst of seasonal flavors

Caprese Salad, Summer 

Embrace the cozy warmth of autumn with a comforting butternut squash soup, seasoned with aromatic spices that evoke the spirit of fall

Butternut Squash Soup, Autumn 

Chase away the winter chill with a hearty stew featuring root vegetables, providing a comforting and nourishing meal during the colder months

Stew with Root Vegetables, Winter 

Welcome spring mornings with the bright flavors of lemon and blueberries in fluffy pancakes, a delightful breakfast that mirrors the awakening of nature

Lemon Blueberry Pancakes, Spring 

Elevate your summer BBQ with grilled corn on the cob brushed with chili lime butter, combining smokiness, spice, and citrus for a vibrant summer side

Grilled Corn on the Cob with Chili Lime Butter, Summer 

Infuse autumn's essence into your dishes with a savory and sweet apple cider-glazed chicken, highlighting the orchard's harvest

Apple Cider Glazed Chicken, Autumn 

Elevate winter meals with a side dish featuring roasted Brussels sprouts, providing a savory and indulgent complement to cold-weather comfort foods

Roasted Brussels Sprouts, Winter

Embrace the lightness of spring with lemon herb grilled salmon, a dish that perfectly captures the season's crisp and invigorating ambiance

Lemon Herb Grilled Salmon, Spring

Stay refreshed in the summer heat with a watermelon feta salad, combining the juiciness of watermelon with the tanginess of feta cheese for a delightful contrast

Watermelon Feta Salad, Summer

