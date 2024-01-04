Second chance romance books

In Love and Other Words by Christina Lauren, the poignant narrative delicately unravels a tale of past secrets, lost love, and the magnetic pull that draws two souls back together
Love And Other Words, Christina Lauren
A contemporary romance about two young people who are torn apart by life but eventually find their way back to one another. It is a second chance romance between Jonathan and Kennedy
Ghosted, J. M. Darhower
The third book in The Dreamland Billionaires Series, a second chance, enemies to lovers romance. The story revolves around the childhood friends Cal and Allana who were together in their late teens
Final Offer, Lauren Asher
A witty and unconventional romantic comedy that navigates the hilarious complexities of a relationship on the verge of collapse, only to discover the unexpected depths of love and understanding beneath the surface
You Deserve Each Other, Sarah Hogle
A charming contemporary romance that skillfully blends humor and heart, following the journey of former lovers rediscovering each other amid the complexities of life, love, and second chances
The Good Luck Charm, Helena Hunting
A poignant exploration of friendship, love, and the enduring impact of loss, weaving a touching narrative that spans decades, capturing the essence of growth and healing in the face of life’s challenges
Every Summer After, Carley Fortune
A delightful and heartwarming journey of two opposites—Poppy, the free-spirited travel writer, and Alex, the pragmatic best friend—whose annual vacations shape a decade-long friendship evolving into a potential romance
People We Meet On Vacation, Emily Henry
A deeply emotional and thought-provoking novel that navigates the complexities of love, heartbreak, and the courage required to break free from a cycle of pain, leaving readers profoundly moved and introspective
It Ends With Us, Colleen Hoover
Happy Place, Emily Henry
A contemporary romance that revolves around a couple, Harriet and Wyn who broke up months ago but haven’t told their best friends and pretend to be together in their annual week long vacation
The third book in the Kings of Sin series about marriage in trouble and a second chance at love. It revolves around Dominic and Alessandra who leaves her husband because he is too into his work