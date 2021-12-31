BEAUTY

JOYCE JOYSON

AUTHOR

DEC 31, 2021

Secret skin care tips for youthful skin

Fresh and hydrated skin

The very core of your entire skincare routine is based on the CTM ritual, practice this twice a day

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

Retinol to rescue

Make sure your night cream and serum has a key ingredient known as retinol, to help boost collagen formation and fight wrinkles

Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram

Golden rule

Never skip sunscreen, it is your best defence against ageing. Always use SPF 30 and above

Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

Use hydrating Moisturiser

The best time to moisturise your skin is right after stepping out of the shower as it promotes better absorption and seals in the moisture

Image: Amyra Dastur Instagram

Put on your dancing shoes

Regular exercise helps to grant a healthy glow to your skin, flushes out toxins from your body, and removes dead cells

Image: Shilpa Shetty Kundra Instagram

Sleeping beauty

Get at least 7-9 hours of sleep as this is the time when your skin recovers and regenerates

Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram

Reduce caffeine intake

We all need that cup of coffee to keep up with the energy all through the day, but too much caffeine makes our skin dry

Image: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Instagram

Use under eye cream daily

Wondering why the signs of ageing start showing around your eyes first? Well, that's because the skin around our eyes is the thinnest

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Its job is basically to improve the elasticity of the skin and make loose skin more firm, giving you a younger look

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

Anti-ageing cream

 Exfoliate at least twice a week as it helps to slow down ageing by removing the layer of dead cells

Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram

Exfoliate

THANKS FOR READING NEXT: BEST LOOKS OF VICKY KAUSHAL SO FAR

Click Here