BEAUTY
JOYCE JOYSON
AUTHOR
DEC 31, 2021
Secret skin care tips for youthful skin
Fresh and hydrated skin
The very core of your entire skincare routine is based on the CTM ritual, practice this twice a day
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
Retinol to rescue
Make sure your night cream and serum has a key ingredient known as retinol, to help boost collagen formation and fight wrinkles
Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram
Golden rule
Never skip sunscreen, it is your best defence against ageing. Always use SPF 30 and above
Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
Use hydrating Moisturiser
The best time to moisturise your skin is right after stepping out of the shower as it promotes better absorption and seals in the moisture
Image: Amyra Dastur Instagram
Put on your dancing shoes
Regular exercise helps to grant a healthy glow to your skin, flushes out toxins from your body, and removes dead cells
Image: Shilpa Shetty Kundra Instagram
Sleeping beauty
Get at least 7-9 hours of sleep as this is the time when your skin recovers and regenerates
Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram
Reduce caffeine intake
We all need that cup of coffee to keep up with the energy all through the day, but too much caffeine makes our skin dry
Image: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Instagram
Use under eye cream daily
Wondering why the signs of ageing start showing around your eyes first? Well, that's because the skin around our eyes is the thinnest
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Its job is basically to improve the elasticity of the skin and make loose skin more firm, giving you a younger look
Image: Malaika Arora Instagram
Anti-ageing cream
Exfoliate at least twice a week as it helps to slow down ageing by removing the layer of dead cells
Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram
Exfoliate
