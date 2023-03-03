MAR 03, 2023
Secret to Karisma Kapoor's youthful glow
Karisma Kapoor is one of the biggest heroine from the 90s who had given back to back hits like Raja Hindustani and Dil Toh Pagal Hai
Source: Karisma Kapoor Instagram
An illustrious career
Source: Karisma Kapoor Instagram
If you are looking for an inspiration for the perfect selfie, fashion or beauty tips, Karisma Kapoor’s social media is the right place for you
Still an inspiration
Karisma indulges in a perfectly balanced diet to maintain healthy skin. She is seen eating her morning chia pudding here.
Source: Karisma Kapoor Instagram
A balanced diet
First thing she reaches for in the morning is her lip balm. Get yourself a trusty, well-hydrating lip balm if you want picture-perfect lips!
Source: Karisma Kapoor Instagram
Morning routine
Source: Karisma Kapoor Instagram
Yoga for good skin
Regular yoga can amp up your metabolism, immunity levels and boost your overall well-being
She uses a facial cleanser to get rid of make-up, and dirt helps her clear her pores
Source: Karisma Kapoor Instagram
Cleansing
A good exfoliating serum does the job for her. A good exfoliating routine will help remove dry and pigmented cells resulting in smooth, ever-glowing skin
Source: Karisma Kapoor Instagram
Exfoliating
Moisturising your face is vital for any skincare routine. Karisma massages her face with a hydrating moisturiser
Source: Karisma Kapoor Instagram
Moisturise
Karisma Kapoor likes to protect her skin from sun damage by using a good layer of sun screen!
Source: Karisma Kapoor Instagram
Sun Block
Karisma swears by her family’s age old skin remedy of applying a layer of almond oil + yogurt for a good 30 minutes
Source: Karisma Kapoor Instagram
Home remedies!
