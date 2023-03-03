Heading 3

Arjun Gupta

Beauty 

MAR 03, 2023

Secret to  Karisma Kapoor's youthful glow

Karisma Kapoor is one of the biggest heroine from the 90s who had given back to back hits like Raja Hindustani and Dil Toh Pagal Hai

Source: Karisma Kapoor Instagram

An illustrious career

Source: Karisma Kapoor Instagram

If you are looking for an inspiration for the perfect selfie, fashion or beauty tips, Karisma Kapoor’s social media is the right place for you

Still an inspiration

Karisma indulges in a perfectly balanced diet to maintain healthy skin. She is seen eating her morning chia pudding here. 

Source: Karisma Kapoor Instagram

A balanced diet

First thing she reaches for in the morning is her lip balm. Get yourself a trusty, well-hydrating lip balm if you want picture-perfect lips!

Source: Karisma Kapoor Instagram


Morning routine

Source: Karisma Kapoor Instagram

Yoga for good skin

Regular yoga can amp up your metabolism, immunity levels and boost your overall well-being

She uses a facial cleanser to get rid of make-up, and dirt helps her clear her pores

Source: Karisma Kapoor Instagram

Cleansing 

A good exfoliating serum does the job for her. A good exfoliating routine will help remove dry and pigmented cells resulting in smooth, ever-glowing skin

Source: Karisma Kapoor Instagram

Exfoliating

Moisturising your face is vital for any skincare routine. Karisma massages her face with a hydrating moisturiser

Source: Karisma Kapoor Instagram

Moisturise

Karisma Kapoor likes to protect her skin from sun damage by using a good layer of sun screen!

Source: Karisma Kapoor Instagram

Sun Block

Karisma swears by her family’s age old skin remedy of applying a layer of almond oil + yogurt for a good 30 minutes

Source: Karisma Kapoor Instagram

Home remedies!

