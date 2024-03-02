Heading 3
March 02, 2024
Secrets of couples who don't break up
They know how to say sorry and mean it and also don't hold on to grudges
They start as equal partners, and they stay equal
They give thoughtful surprises
They always have each other's back
They don't make assumptions about their partner's feelings; instead ask
They don't play games with each other's heads and hearts
They stand together and refuse to let outsiders call the shots
They make daily sacrifices for each other
They refuse to play the blame game
They regularly make important decisions together
