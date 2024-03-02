Heading 3

 Jiya Surana

lifestyle 

March 02, 2024

Secrets of couples who don't break up

They know how to say sorry and mean it and also don't hold on to grudges

#1

Image Source: pexels

They start as equal partners, and they stay equal

#2

Image Source: pexels

They give thoughtful surprises

#3

Image Source: pexels

They always have each other's back

#4

Image Source: pexels

They don't make assumptions about their partner's feelings; instead ask 

Image Source: pexels

#5

They don't play games with each other's heads and hearts

#6

Image Source: pexels

They stand together and refuse to let outsiders call the shots

#7

Image Source: pexels

They make daily sacrifices for each other

#8

Image Source: pexels

#9

Image Source: pexels

They refuse to play the blame game

They regularly make important decisions together

 #10

Image Source: pexels

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here