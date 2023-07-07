Heading 3
Secrets to improve morning mood
Listen to some music while showering or traveling as it gives you a happy start to the day
#1
Image: Pexels
Make your bed. Keep The room clean to give you a sense of satisfaction
Image: Pexels
#2
Avoid using phones or particularly social media apps early in the morning
Image: Pexels
#3
Dance to your favorite song. Dancing is a nice stressbuster and keeps you joyous
#4
Image: Pexels
#5
Image: Pexels
Have a nourishing breakfast that instantly boosts your mood and can have a productive day
Image: Pexels
#6
Make a habit to stretch your body every morning or go for a brisk walk as it releases mood-boosting endorphins
Get the right amount of sleep. Avoid binge-watching shows on days of important meetings to avoid being stressed
#7
Image: Pexels
Have a ten-minute journal session to write down what you feel and keep your light throughout the day
Image: Pexels
#8
Image: Pexels
Observe and enjoy nature like the pretty flowers or the birds chirping as it has the power to boost the mood and heal
#10
