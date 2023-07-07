Heading 3

Hitarthi Shah

Lifestyle

JUly 07, 2023

Secrets to improve morning mood

Listen to some music while showering or traveling as it gives you a happy start to the day

#1

Image: Pexels

Make your bed. Keep The room clean to give you a sense of satisfaction

Image: Pexels

#2

Avoid using phones or particularly social media apps early in the morning

Image: Pexels

#3

Dance to your favorite song. Dancing is a nice stressbuster and keeps you joyous

#4

Image: Pexels

#5

Image: Pexels

Have a nourishing breakfast that instantly boosts your mood and can have a productive day

Image: Pexels

#6

Make a habit to stretch your body every morning or go for a brisk walk as it releases mood-boosting endorphins

Get the right amount of sleep. Avoid binge-watching shows on days of important meetings to avoid being stressed

#7

Image: Pexels

Have a ten-minute journal session to write down what you feel and keep your light throughout the day

Image: Pexels

#8

#9

Image: Pexels

Do things that make you happy like having your favorite drink or choosing your favorite outfit

Image: Pexels

Observe and enjoy nature like the pretty flowers or the birds chirping as it has the power to boost the mood and heal

#10

