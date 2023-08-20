Heading 3
AUGUST 19, 2023
Self care ideas for college students
Image: Pexels
Having a routine has been shown to lower people’s stress levels helping them feel more productive and focused, such as planning to wake up, eat, study and exercise around the same time every day
Set a routine
College students have so many things that pull their attention away from sleeping but sleep is an essential part of self care, so make it a priority
Image: Pexels
Make sleep a priority
Our body needs meals to keep going. Make sure that you are planning time in your daily routine to eat your meals
Image: Pexels
Don't skip meals
Walking to and fro from classes is not sufficient exercise for you. You need to add some extra cardio and stretching into your daily routine
Image: Pexels
Excercise
Facetime
Image: Pexels
Whenever you feel lonely in the sea of college crowd on campus or you miss your home and friends, facetime your friends and family, so that you can stay connected with them
Image: Pexels
Make connections
As a college student, it’s important to make authentic connections that will positively impact your life
Hobbies are a great way to relieve stress and an excellent way to practice self-care as a college student
Find a hobby
Image: Pexels
Most college campuses have several different clubs for students to be a part of. These clubs can be a source of self-care for college students
Join a club
Image: Pexels
Treat yourself
Image: Pexels
College students work hard and it’s appropriate to treat yourself occasionally
Image: Pexels
There are so many outside distractions and influences that may make your college days difficult which is why it’s important to set and enforce boundaries in your life. Stay focussed
Set boundaries
