Kankana Das

Lifestyle

AUGUST 19, 2023

Self care ideas for college students

Image: Pexels

Having a routine has been shown to lower people’s stress levels helping them feel more productive and focused, such as planning to wake up, eat, study and exercise around the same time every day

Set a routine

College students have so many things that pull their attention away from sleeping but sleep is an essential part of self care, so make it a priority 

Image: Pexels

Make sleep a priority

Our body needs meals to keep going.  Make sure that you are planning time in your daily routine to eat your meals

Image: Pexels

Don't skip meals

Walking to and fro from classes is not sufficient exercise for you. You need to add some extra cardio and stretching into your daily routine 

Image: Pexels

Excercise

Facetime

Image: Pexels

Whenever you feel lonely in the sea of college crowd on campus or you miss your home and friends, facetime your friends and family, so that you can stay connected with them

Image: Pexels

Make connections

As a college student, it’s important to make authentic connections that will positively impact your life

Hobbies are a great way to relieve stress and an excellent way to practice self-care as a college student 

Find a hobby

Image: Pexels

Most college campuses have several different clubs for students to be a part of. These clubs can be a source of self-care for college students

Join a club

Image: Pexels

Treat yourself

Image: Pexels

College students work hard and it’s appropriate to treat yourself occasionally

Image: Pexels

There are so many outside distractions and influences that may make your college days difficult which is why it’s important to set and enforce boundaries in your life. Stay focussed

Set boundaries

