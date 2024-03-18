Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit

lifestyle 

March 18, 2024

Self-care tips for corporate employees

Pack a delicious lunch for yourself rather than eating anything random from the canteen. It will feel quite rewarding 

Have a nutritious lunch

Image Source: Pexels

It is a basic self-care tip that ensures your body feels energized during the hectic hours at the office. You can either have some other cool drinks, too

Drink lots of water

Image Source: Pexels

Don't take a load of everything. It's also important to set boundaries for yourself at work. Respecting your capacity promotes your wellbeing

Limit your responsibilities

Image Source: Pexels

It is necessary to step outside of your cabin and take some fresh air to feel better. It can help you rejuvenate your body

Take a break

Image Source: Pexels

When working on computers, maintain a correct posture to prevent back pain or any spine injuries. Bad postures affect in a long term

Image Source: Pexels

Work on posture

Having a place decorated with your choice of theme leads to a spark of joy. Such things will make you smile and add visual interest to your desk.

Decorate your desk

Image Source: Pexels

When stressed, you can gather up your focus by listening to your favorite music or song. You can even listen to instrumental tunes

Listen to music

Image Source: Pexels

Social media can be draining sometimes. Having a weekly digital detox will help you have more pleasing personal time and can even help you to focus at work efficiently

Unplug from social media

Image Source: Pexels

Take some time off

Image Source: Pexels

Take a break from your hectic corporate schedule and take out some time for physical activity such as hiking, to feel the essence of life

Don't burden yourself with lots of work and expectations. Reward yourself and remember, you're doing great

Appreciate yourself

Image Source: Pexels

