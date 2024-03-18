Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
lifestyle
March 18, 2024
Self-care tips for corporate employees
Pack a delicious lunch for yourself rather than eating anything random from the canteen. It will feel quite rewarding
Have a nutritious lunch
It is a basic self-care tip that ensures your body feels energized during the hectic hours at the office. You can either have some other cool drinks, too
Drink lots of water
Don't take a load of everything. It's also important to set boundaries for yourself at work. Respecting your capacity promotes your wellbeing
Limit your responsibilities
It is necessary to step outside of your cabin and take some fresh air to feel better. It can help you rejuvenate your body
Take a break
When working on computers, maintain a correct posture to prevent back pain or any spine injuries. Bad postures affect in a long term
Work on posture
Having a place decorated with your choice of theme leads to a spark of joy. Such things will make you smile and add visual interest to your desk.
Decorate your desk
When stressed, you can gather up your focus by listening to your favorite music or song. You can even listen to instrumental tunes
Listen to music
Social media can be draining sometimes. Having a weekly digital detox will help you have more pleasing personal time and can even help you to focus at work efficiently
Unplug from social media
Take some time off
Take a break from your hectic corporate schedule and take out some time for physical activity such as hiking, to feel the essence of life
Don't burden yourself with lots of work and expectations. Reward yourself and remember, you're doing great
Appreciate yourself
